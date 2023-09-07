2023 Hainan Surfing Championships Conclude with Exciting Results and Sportsmanship Awards

2023 Hainan Surfing Championships Concludes with Thrilling Results

New Hainan client, Nanhai.com news on September 7 (Reporter Zhang Ye) After five days of fierce competition, the 2023 Hainan Surfing Championships came to a successful conclusion on September 7. A total of 15 teams from the province participated in the competition. After a series of exciting surfing competitions, the results of 12 levels in three groups have been announced.

The competition, held in Hainan, featured three groups – open group, U18 group, and club group. The winners of each category were determined after intense battles on the waves. In the open group, Huang Yaoshu from Danzhou City emerged as the champion in the men’s longboard category, while Wang Xueqi from Baisha County took home the women’s longboard championship. The men’s shortboard champion was Tian Taoyun from Ledong County, and Dong Wenyue from Sanya’s first team claimed victory in the women’s shortboard category.

In the U18 group, Huang Yaoshu continued his winning streak by securing the men’s longboard championship. Dong Wenyue from Sanya’s first team proved her skills by becoming the women’s longboard champion. Fu Qing from Baisha County stood out in the men’s shortboard category, while Wang Yanyan from the same county showcased her talent as the women’s shortboard champion.

Meanwhile, in the club group, Sun Jiayi from Jie Lang No Surf Club showcased his dominance by winning the men’s longboard championship. Gao Jing from Endless Summer Surf Club displayed exceptional skills to secure the women’s longboard championship. Liu Wanyao from Big Wave Surf Club emerged victorious in the men’s shortboard category, while Zhu Yan, also from Big Wave Surf Club, triumphed in the women’s shortboard category.

The event also recognized Sanya City, Wanning City, and Ledong County for their outstanding sportsmanship, as they were presented with the Sportsmanship Award.

The 2023 Hainan Surfing Championships, known as the highest level surfing competition in Hainan Province, carries significant importance. According to Li Yuanyuan, project director of the Competitive Sports Department of the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports, the competition aims to enhance the level of surfing and discover and nurture emerging talents in the sport. Moreover, it has contributed to the promotion of surfing culture, driving tourism development in Hainan Wanning and other areas.

The success of the championships would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the competition organizing committee and the support of various sponsors and partners. The event not only provided a platform for surfers to showcase their skills but also bolstered the reputation of Hainan Province as a hub for water sports.

The article includes photos provided by the competition organizing committee, depicting the award ceremony where Liu Qi, deputy director of Hainan Provincial Sports Lottery Management Center, presented awards to the winners of the open group – men’s longboard and women’s longboard. Another photo shows Xie Qiuxiong, director of the Competitive Sports Department of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Film, and Sports of Hainan Province, presenting awards to the winners of the open group – men’s shortboard and women’s shortboard. Additionally, a photo showcases Sanya City, Wanning City, and Ledong County, receiving the Sports Development Moral Fashion Award in this competition.

