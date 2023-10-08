2023 Heisman Watch: Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel enters the conversation

Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. entered Week 6 of the 2023 college football season as the clear-cut favorites in this year’s Heisman race, but after Williams struggled Saturday night and Penix had a bye, there is a new name that has emerged.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel established himself as a legitimate Heisman candidate after putting together an outstanding performance in the Sooners’ 34-30 win over Texas in the Red River Showdown. Meanwhile, LSU’s Jayden Daniels had another impressive showing in a win over Missouri.

Let’s take a look at how the Heisman favorites performed in Week 6 and how that could shake up the odds next week.

1. Caleb WilliamsQB, USC: +180

Williams did not have his best game Saturday night, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner delivered for his team when it mattered most. Williams led USC to scores on each of its three overtime possessions, including the game-winning two-point conversion in triple-overtime, and USC held on to beat Arizona, 43-41. The talented junior QB completed 14 of 25 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 41 yards and three scores on the ground. Williams has now totaled 28 touchdowns while leading USC to a 6-0 record this season.

Next: The Trojans are at Notre Dame on Oct. 14.

2. Michael Penix Jr.QB, Washington: +380

Penix and the Huskies had a bye this weekend.

Next: The Huskies host Oregon on Oct. 14.

T3. Quinn EwersQB, Texas: +900

Ewers got off to a rough start in Saturday’s Red River Showdown and could never quite recover. The redshirt sophomore threw interceptions on the Longhorns’ first two drives and also had a fumble early in the third quarter in Texas’ 34-30 loss to rival Oklahoma. Ewers finished the game 31-of-37 for 346 yards and a touchdown, in addition to those three turnovers. Through six games this season, Texas’ talented signal-caller is completing 69.6% of his passes for 1,704 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding five scores on the ground.

Next: The Longhorns take on Houston on Oct. 21.

T3. Bo NixQB, Oregon: +900

Nix and the Ducks had a bye this weekend.

Next: The Ducks travel to Washington to take on the Huskies on Oct. 14.

5. Jordan TravisQB, Florida State: +1500

Travis and the Seminoles got off to a hot start and cruised to a 39-17 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Travis led FSU on three straight scoring drives to start the game as the Seminoles jumped out to a 22-0 lead and then relied on their running game to carry the load from there. The senior QB completed 18 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns as FSU improved to 6-0.

Next: The Seminoles take on Syracuse on Oct. 14.

6. Dillon GabrielQB, Oklahoma: +2000

While Ewers had the better Heisman odds heading into Saturday’s Red River Showdown, it was Gabriel who shined the brightest and ultimately left with a win. The Sooners’ talented lefty QB completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding a team-high 113 yards and another score on the ground. Gabriel’s biggest moment came in the final minutes of the game when he led a five-play, 72-yard drive, which ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds to secure the win.

Next: The Sooners host UCF on Oct. 21.

No. 12 Oklahoma Upsets No. 3 Texas in Red River Rivalry

7. Jayden DanielsQB, LSU: +2800

Missouri held a 22-7 lead over LSU midway through the second quarter on Saturday. Then Daniels turned it on in the second half, and it was game over for Mizzou. Daniels completed 15 of 21 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 130 yards and a score on the ground as LSU completed a memorable 49-39 comeback victory. Three of Daniels’ four touchdowns came in the second half, including a 29-yard TD strike to Malik Nabers with 2:58 remaining in the game, which put LSU up for good. Daniels has thrown for 1,969 yards and has totaled 23 touchdowns through six games as LSU sits at 4-2.

Next: The Tigers take on Auburn on Oct. 14.

Q8. Sam HartmanQB, Our Lady: +3000

Hartman struggled from start to finish in Notre Dame’s 33-20 upset loss to Louisville. The senior QB was off target all night, completing just 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Hartman was picked off three times and also lost two fumbles. He had not thrown an interception this season prior to Saturday’s game.

Next: The 5-2 Fighting Irish take on No. 9 USC on Oct. 14.

Q8. J.J. McCarthyQB, Michigan: +3000

The Wolverines continue to impress week after week, and the same can be said for their junior quarterback. McCarthy completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and added three touchdowns (two rush, one pass) in a dominant 52-10 victory over Minnesota. Michigan showed a balanced attack throughout, adding 191 yards on the ground in the win. Through six games this season, McCarthy is completing 77.6% of his passes for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Next: The Wolverines take on Indiana on Oct. 14.

T10. Kyle McCord, Ohio State: +3500

McCord also got off to a slow start on Saturday and then turned it on late. After trailing Maryland 17-10 in the third quarter, the Buckeyes went on to score 27 unanswered points to pull away from the Terrapins, 37-17. McCord was electric in the fourth quarter, connecting with TE Cade Stover and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for TD passes on back-to-back possessions. The junior QB finished 19-of-29 for a career-high 320 yards and a pair of TDs in the victory. Ohio State improved to 9-0 all-time against the Terps.

Next: The Buckeyes take on Purdue on Oct. 14.

RJ Young breaks down Kyle McCord, Ohio State’s win vs. Maryland

T10. Tyler Van DykeQB, Miami+3500

Miami’s stunning 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night was a game to forget for both the Hurricanes and their junior quarterback. Van Dyke threw for 288 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted three times in the upset. Van Dyke had only thrown one interception in four games heading into Saturday. Through five games, Van Dyke has thrown for 1,330 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Next: The Hurricanes take on No. 14 North Carolina on Oct. 14.

