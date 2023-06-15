Home » 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi reversed and advanced
2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi reversed and advanced

by admin
2023-06-15 16:07:22.0 Source: Xinhua Net
Author: Wang Aona

The 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open entered its second match day on the 14th. The National Badminton “New Twin Towers” combination Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi reversed and advanced in the men’s doubles.

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi played against the Danish combination Astrup/Rasmussen that day. After losing one game first, they pulled two consecutive games at 21:19 and 21:15 and successfully came back. Another national badminton men’s doubles pair Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang eliminated Canadian pair Kevin Lee/Lindeman in straight sets.

In the women’s singles, Zhang Yiman of the Chinese team faced the top seed and Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi. She won the first game at 21:6, but was reversed by her opponent at 21:7 and 22:20. Unfortunately, she stopped in the first round. Chen Yufei, Wang Zhiyi and He Bingjiao all advanced smoothly.

In the men’s singles competition, Guoyu Li Shifeng played three rounds with Hong Kong player Li Zhuoyao, and finally won the deciding round with 21:19 to advance to the second round. Lu Guangzu lost to Srikanth of India with a total score of 0:2.

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan met on the same day, and the former won 21:17 and 21:16.

