2023 Indonesia Badminton Open: Shi Yuqi advances to the second round

2023-06-14 14:43:01.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The 2023 Indonesia Badminton Open kicked off in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on the 13th. The Chinese team had players appearing in all five individual events on the first day of the match. Among them, Shi Yuqi narrowly won the first round.

In men’s singles, Shi Yuqi defeated Malaysia’s Huang Zhiyong 21:7, 17:21, 21:13 and advanced to the top 16. Another national badminton men’s singles player Weng Hongyang lost to the world‘s number one Danish player Axelsen 12:21, 8:21.

Only Han Yue appeared on the national feather singles that day. Although she went all out, she still lost to Chinese Taipei star Tai Ziying 15:21 and 17:21.

In men’s doubles, He Jiting/Zhou Haodong of China defeated Corvet/Labale of France 21:12, 21:23, 21:9, and Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang defeated Li Zhehui/Taipei of China 21:15, 21:16. Yang Boxuan advances to the second round.

In the women’s doubles competition, the national feather team Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu successfully won the French team Lambert/Tran at 21:14 and 21:18.

In the mixed doubles competition, Guoyu had three pairs on the stage, all of which advanced smoothly. The top seed and defending champion Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated the host combination Maulana/Marwa 21:15, 21:9; Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the Singaporean combination Xu Yongkai/Chen Weihan 21:15, 21:10; 21:18, 19:21, 21:16 defeated the Japanese combination Kaneko Yuki/Matsutomo Misaki.

The 2023 Indonesia Open is a Super 1000 event on the World Badminton Tournament, and the competition lasts for 6 days.

