2023 ISSF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games Athlete Selection Tournament (Second Round) kicks off at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center_Zhejiang Online

The 2023 ISSF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games Athlete Trials (Second Round) kicked off at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center

On the morning of June 3, the National UFO Shooting Team’s 2023 ISAF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games Athlete Trials (Second Round) kicked off at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center.

In this competition, there are 4 male and female UFO two-way and multi-directional events. 19 teams from Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Hebei, Heilongjiang and other parts of the country participated in the competition. A total of 164 people (including 79 athletes) participated.

The competition time is from June 3rd to June 5th. After the first two days of qualifying, the athletes will enter the final stage.

△Today’s match scene (Wu Huaqun/photo)

Yan Zhicheng, assistant to the deputy commander of the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center competition, introduced that according to the practice of international competitions, the flying saucer competition lasts for 3 days. This time, as the national flying saucer shooting team, it will participate in the second trial of the 2023 International Shooting Federation World Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games. , The competition schedule is set according to the schedule of the World Championships. On the first day and the second day, 50 targets will be played each, and on the third day, 25 targets will be played plus individual finals. This is an important game for the national flying saucer shooting team.

△Today’s match scene

Yan Zhicheng said that the operation team of Silver Lake Sports Center attaches great importance to it, and conducts all-round training for staff and volunteers. At the same time, the entire venue and equipment meet the standards of the International Shooting Federation, and it is also a relatively good venue in China. It is hoped that Chinese athletes can achieve good results in this venue and represent China in the 2023 ISSF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games to win glory for the country.

△Data map: Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center

Asian Games knowledge

flying saucer project

Shooting is a competitive event in which guns are aimed at the target. International events include men’s and women’s individual events and team events, which are mainly divided into four major events: pistol, rifle, flying saucer, and moving target competitions. Today, let’s take a look at the rules of the flying saucer game.

In the flying saucer two-way, multi-way, and double-multi-way events, the athletes all adopt a standing posture and shoot at the specified disc targets that come into the line of sight. Hitting a disc target is counted as one hit, and the one who hits the most disc targets is the winner.

△Today’s match scene (Wu Huaqun/photo)

What are the differences between two-way and multi-directional flying saucers?

The skeet shooting range is fan-shaped, with 8 shooting positions, a high and low target throwing room at each end, and a target throwing machine in each room.

During the competition, the target throwing machine throws disc targets with different angles and heights in a fixed direction, one target or two targets at a time. 6 athletes form a group, each athlete starts from No. 1 shooting position, and moves to the next position after shooting the specified number of targets. A total of 25 targets are shot from 8 positions as a round.

Men shoot 125 targets in all competitions, 75 targets on the first day and 50 targets on the second day; women shoot 125 targets, 75 targets on the first day and 50 targets on the second day.

The multi-directional flying saucer shooting range is rectangular, and there are 15 target throwing machines, each of which is a group of 3. The target throwing machine throws disc targets with different distances, heights and directions, one target at a time.

During the competition, 6 athletes form a group and enter 5 shooting positions in turn, and each shoots 25 targets for a round. Each disc target can shoot 2 rounds of bullets, if the first round is not hit, the second round can be fired again.

Men shoot 125 disc targets in all competitions, 75 targets on the first day and 50 targets on the second day; women shoot 125 targets, 75 targets on the first day and 50 targets on the second day.

Athletes come on!Strive to represent China and appear in the international arena