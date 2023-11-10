Home » 2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winners Announced: A Look at the Top Offensive Players in Major League Baseball
2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winners Announced: A Look at the Top Offensive Players in Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball Recognizes Top Offensive Players of 2023

By Brian Murphy/MLB.com
6:59 PM EST

Major League Baseball announced the winners of the 2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award, recognizing the top offensive players in the league. The recipients of this prestigious award were revealed on Thursday.

The Silver Slugger Award, chosen by managers and coaches across the Major Leagues, honors the best offensive player at each position in every league. This includes three outfielders, regardless of their specific position, and one utility player for each circuit.

In a new addition for this year, the best offensive team in each league was also recognized.

The winners of the 2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award are as follows:

American League:
– C: Adley Rutschman
– 1B: Yandy Díaz
– 2B: Marcus Semien
– SS: Corey Seager
– 3B: Rafael Devers
– OF: Kyle Tucker
– OF: Julius Rodriguez
– OF: Luis Robert Jr.
– BD: Shohei Ohtani
– UT: Gunnar Henderson
– Equipment: Texas Rangers

National League:
– C: William Contreras
– 1B: Matt Olson
– 2B: Luis Arraez
– SS: Francisco Lindor
– 3B: Austin Riley
– OF: Ronald Coin Jr.
– OF: Mookie Betts
– OF: Juan Soto
– BD: Bryce Harper
– UT: Cody Bellinger
– Equipment: Atlanta Braves

Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding performances during the 2023 MLB season.

