2023 Macau Snooker Masters Invitational Tournament kicks off_Guangming.com

Sports

2023 Macau Snooker Masters Invitational Tournament kicks off

The 2023 Macau Snooker Masters Invitational Tournament has officially begun, with eight of the world‘s top players, including Ding Junhui and O’Sullivan, ready to battle it out for the championship and a 150,000-pound cash prize.

The tournament, which kicked off on December 25th, will see the players divided into two groups to compete. In Group A, Chinese teenager Si Jiahui will be challenging “Golden Left Hand” Mark Williams, while Ding Junhui will face Trump in a fierce showdown. In Group B, British players Karen Wilson and Lisovsky will go head to head, while O’Sullivan will face Marco Marco.

The winners of the two groups will then move on to the semi-finals on the 28th, with the championship match set to take place on the 29th.

In the opening exhibition match, O’Sullivan emerged victorious with a score of 6:2 against Ding Junhui, showcasing his talent with hundreds in the 6th and 8th games.

Speaking after the game, Ding Junhui expressed his excitement to be competing in Macau for the first time and voiced his hopes of performing better in the upcoming matches. “If I have a chance to reach the final, I hope my opponent will still be O’Sullivan,” he said.

The tournament promises to be an action-packed event, with fans eagerly awaiting to see who will emerge as the ultimate victor. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters Invitational Tournament.

