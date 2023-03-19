The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament finishes today with eight more teams looking to stamp their ticket to the Sweet 16.
Kicking things off, 11-seed Pittsburgh is currently going up against 3-seed Xavier. Following that, John Calipari’s Kentucky team takes on Kansas State at 2:40 p.m. ET, while Michigan State will battle Marquette at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Later on, Adama Sanogo leads the 4-seed UConn Huskies against 5-seed Saint Mary’s, while Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays follow that with a matchup against Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears.
In the nightcap, 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson looks to continue its Cinderella run against Florida Atlantic, Miami goes up against Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers, and Drew Timme leads the No. 3 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs against Mike Miles Jr. and the TCU Horned Frogs.
No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Xavier (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS)
Throw it down!
Xavier got off to a hot start, but Pittsburgh freshman Guillermo Diaz Graham threw down a one-handed alley-oop slam.
Swish!
Xavier guard Colby Jones got in on the action with a big-time 3 that helped the Musketeers extend their lead early.
Just like that, Xavier had built its lead out to 10 points, 28-18, midway though the first half.
Making a statement
It was more of the same as the first half wound down. Xavier took a 48-34 lead into halftime.
COMING UP:
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)
Kentucky Wildcats
UK
-1.5
-161
o145.5
Kansas State Wildcats
KSU
+1.5
+115
u145.5
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
+3.0
+120
o142
Marquette Golden Eagles
MARQ
-3.0
-167
u142
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 4 Connecticut (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Baylor (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)
Creighton Bluejays
YOU CREATE
+1.0
-125
o146
Baylor Bears
BAY
-1.0
-110
u146
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV)
No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Indiana (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
+4.5
+150
o157
Gonzaga Bulldogs
GONZ
-4.5
-213
u157
