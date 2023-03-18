Round 1 of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament certainly lived up to the name “March Madness.”

College hoops fans can gear up for an exciting start to Round 2, as the final 32 teams battle for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Saturday began with No. 5 San Diego State making a Sweet 16 bid in a dominant win over No. 13 Furman in the South Region. Meanwhile, No. 4 Tennessee snapped No. 5 Duke’s 11-game win streak.

The evening slate is jam-packed with exciting games, beginning with No. 1 Kansas squaring off against No. 8 Arkansas, before No. 15 Princeton faces No. 7 Missouri. Later, No. 1 Houston will have to survive No. 9 Auburn with their star guard Marcus Sasser playing through a groin injury he re-aggravated in a win over No. 16 Northern Kentucky.

A trio of exciting games close out the night as No. 2 Texas takes on No. 10 Penn State in the Midwest, No. 2 UCLA goes up against No. 7 Northwestern in the Western region, and No. 1 Alabama battles No. 8 Maryland in the South Region.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

No. 4 Tennessee 65, No. 5 Duke 52

Raise up!

This game was fast-paced from the jump, but no play scintillated the first few minutes quite like this awesome alley-oop from the Vols.

Nothin’ but net

Despite falling behind, Duke found its way with a 7-0 run, and took the lead with nine minutes to play in the first half.

Late surge

The Vols went on their own big run to end the half though, closing on a 14-2 rally to enter halftime with a six-point edge.

Raining 3s

The Vols came out in the second half with one smooth finish after another to build their lead.

Eyes on the prize

As the second half got underway, Tennessee continued to charge ahead and stay dialed in from deep.

He’s on fire!

A 30% 3-point shooter in the regular season, Olivier Nkamhoua was unflappable for the Volunteers, hitting all three of his deep attempts, and going 10-of-13 from the field to finish with 27 points.

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 5 San Diego State 75, No. 13 Furman 52

WHAT. A. LOB.

San Diego State’s Darrion Trammell threw a beautiful lob to Keshad Johnson, who threw down a two-handed alley-oop slam.

Running rampant

The Aztecs turned what was a tight game into a dominant first half, using tough defense and quick-burst offense to put together an 18-1 run.

SDSU led 39-25 at halftime.

Nice find!

San Diego State took a 19-point advantage courtesy of this beautiful dish from Johnson to Lamont Butler.

Not in my house!

Just look at the hang time Aguek Arop got as he skied to erase a Furman dunk attempt!

COMING UP:

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Kansas

8 Arkansas Razorbacks ARK +3.5

+140

o144

1 Kansas Jayhawks KU -3.5

-200

u144



No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 7 Missouri

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 1 Houston

9 Auburn Tigers AUB +5.5

+188

o131

1 Houston Cougars NEW -5.5

-278

See also Fan exclusion should inspire: Eintracht Frankfurt is planning a party without guests in Naples u131



No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 2 Texas

10 Penn State Nittany Lions PSU +5.5

+170

o139

2 Texas Longhorns TEX -5.5

-250

u139



No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA

7 Northwestern Wildcats NW +7.5

+230

o127

2 UCLA Bruins UCLA -7.5

-357

u127



No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 1 Alabama

8 Maryland Terrapins MD +8.0

+260

o144

1 Alabama Crimson Tide ALA -8.0

-400

u144



Read more:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more