The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament comes to a close Sunday with the highly anticipated national championship game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Hawkeyes punched their ticket to the title game after taking down then-undefeated No. 1-seed South Carolina in Friday’s Final Four tilt. AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark led the charge for Iowa with 41 points.

Elsewhere, LSU knocked off top-seeded powerhouse Virginia Tech in the Tigers’ Final Four outing.

Here are the highlights!

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET)

Setting the stage

Iowa snapped South Carolina’s 42-game win streak to get to the national championship for the first time since 1993.

Heading into Sunday, Iowa has put up 87.3 points per game this season, while LSU is giving up an average of 57.2 points per contest. The Hawkeyes are 31-6 when they put up more than 57 points. Clark leads Iowa with 27.7 points per game.

If Iowa wins, it will be the first NCAA Tournament title (men or women) for the Big Ten since 2000 Michigan State (men) and 1999 Purdue (women), which is the longest major conference drought in men or women’s hoops. The Big Ten is the only major conference to not have an NCAA Tournament title (men or women) since 2010.

On the other side, LSU’s 81.7 points per game this season out-paces the 70.9 points per contest Iowa allows. LSU is 26-0 when it scores 71-plus points. Angel Reese is LSU’s top scorer, tallying 23.3 points a contest.

LSU is making its first title game appearance in program history after taking down 1-seed Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

