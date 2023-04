The San Diego State Aztecs are seeking their first national title in any sport (SDSU finished second in men’s soccer to Clemson in 1987).

Here’s everything you need to know about the national championship game between the Aztecs and Huskies on Monday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet ). Let’s jump into the fun!

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on college basketball or any other sport, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

 

Share this: Twitter

Facebook