2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings

2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings

The MLB All-Star break is firmly in the rearview, so it’s time for teams to focus on the MLB playoff stretch and the path to the World Series.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on August 4, 2023.

2023 MLB Playoff Picture

American League

Baltimore OriolesTexas RangersMinnesota TwinsTampa Bay RaysHouston AstrosToronto Blue Jays

In the hunt:

National League

Atlanta BravesLos Angeles DodgersMilwaukee BrewersSan Francisco GiantsPhiladelphia PhilliesCincinnati Reds

In the hunt:

2023 MLB Playoff Bracket

American League Seeds

Baltimore Orioles (1) vs. Winner of Tampa Bay Rays (4) vs. Houston Astros (5)Texas Rangers (2) vs. Winner of Minnesota Twins (3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (6)

National League Seeds

Atlanta Braves (1) vs. Winner of San Francisco Giants (4) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5)Los Angeles Dodgers (2) vs. Winner of Milwaukee Brewers (3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6)

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.

