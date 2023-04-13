People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 10th (Hu Xuerong) On April 9th, the 2023 Nanjing Xianlin Half Marathon with the theme of “Energetic Xianlin Infinite Transcendence” kicked off. 12,000 contestants set off from the west gate of Yangshan Park, passing through Nanjing University and Nanjing University Science Park… all the way to appreciate the urban charm of the fairy forest of vitality, ecological fairy forest, technological fairy forest, and humanistic fairy forest.

game scene.Photo provided by the organizer

This event is technically certified by the Chinese Athletic Association, and hosted by the People’s Government of Qixia District, Nanjing, the Management Committee of Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone, and the Management Committee of Nanjing Xianlin University City.

In order to bring comfortable competition experience and good personal status to the runners, the race has absorbed the suggestions of the majority of runners and netizens, and has made different degrees of optimization in terms of overall planning, track experience, atmosphere creation, service guarantee, and landscape improvement. promote. The organizing committee adjusted the turn-back point of Yuanhua Road to Xianlin Lake Road to make the track smoother; contestants can take the Nanjing Metro for free with the number cloth on the day; Nanjing University South Gate Square, Nanjing University of Finance and Economics and other 8 points along the line In addition, universities and resident units brought wonderful performances such as hip-hop, yangko, dragon and lion dances; the event medals specially added nameplate design and engraving services, so that every runner who successfully completed the race had an exclusive marathon finisher medal.

After fierce competition, Seyoum Gosa of Ethiopia won the half marathon men’s championship with a time of 1 hour, 4 minutes and 05 seconds. The women’s half-distance champion was won by Ethiopian Melkam Alemayehu Tassew with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes and 35 seconds.

