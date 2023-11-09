2023 National Diving Championships and Olympic Trials to be Held in Wuhan

National Diving Championships to be Held in Wuhan

The 2023 National Diving Championships, Paris Olympics, and Doha World Championships Trials will take place from November 22 to December 3 at the Wuhan Sports Center, according to the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau. The event will see the participation of more than 200 athletes, including Olympic champions Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan, Cao Yuan, and Xie Siyu.

The competition will feature a total of 17 events, including the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard for men and women, the 10-meter platform for men and women, synchronized events, and mixed synchronized events. The championships will also include individual all-around, mixed all-around, and team events.

Li Jun, deputy director of the Swimming Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, emphasized the significance of the event, stating that it will serve as a platform for selecting exceptional athletes to represent China at the Paris Olympics and the Doha World Championships.

The competition is jointly organized by the Swimming Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Diving Association, and is hosted by the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau and the Wuhan Municipal People’s Government.

The championships are not only a test of the annual training results of diving events nationwide, but also an opportunity for athletes to showcase their talent on a global stage. The event is also expected to attract a large audience and generate significant interest in the sport of diving.

