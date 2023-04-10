2023 National Elephant World Champion Sai Ding Liren and Nepomnyach in the first game 2023-04-10 11:01:36.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Wang Jingyu, Zheng Zhi

According to FIDE news, the 2023 FIDE Chess World Championship will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on the 9th. In the first game, Chinese chess player Ding Liren holds the black back hand and Russian chess player Nepomnyach shakes hands.

The game kicked off at 3 pm local time, with the two sides fighting in the Spanish opening, and Niepo opted for a change that is not common these days in the sixth round. In the 15th round, after White exchanged Black’s bishop with knights, the situation became a little more active.

In the 25th round, Ding Liren made a questionable move at c6, giving White a chance to invade the queen. At the same time, Ding Liren was also under the pressure of time constraints. However, Niebo, who had a double advantage in terms of situation and time, was a little eager for success, and gave up the opportunity to enter the endgame with the advantage of many soldiers, while Ding Liren got out of the strong hand of h5 in the 31st round. At the end of the first time limit, the situation returned to the balance of power. After entering the second time limit, the two sides continued to fight until the 49th round to shake hands and make a peace.

Xu Jun, the coach of the Chinese men’s team, said that Niebo’s layout strategy in this game has achieved certain results. When the situation was unfavorable, Ding Liren found a more precise defensive method, which is a good sign for the whole game.

The 2023 Chess World Championship is the most important event of FIDE this year. Since the current world champion and Norwegian chess player Carlsen gave up defending his title, the new world champion will be between Nepomniacki and Ding Liren, the winners of the 2022 World Champion Candidates Tournament. This is also the first time that a Chinese men’s chess player has the opportunity to hit the world championship.

There are 14 slow chess games in this game, and the first player to score 7.5 points wins. If the 14 slow chess games are tied, the two sides will decide the winner through a fast chess playoff. The total prize money of the competition is 2 million euros. The champion will receive 1.2 million euros and the runner-up will receive 800,000 euros.