2023 National Fitness Online Games kicks off_Zhejiang Online

2023 National Fitness Online Games kicks off

2023-04-21 11:39:15





Source: People’s Daily





Reporter Wang Liang Yang Lei

On the 20th, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games, jointly organized by the Mass Sports Department of the State Sports General Administration and the Group Department of the All-China Sports Federation, was launched in Beijing.

It is reported that the first National Fitness Online Games in 2022 has registered more than 13.96 million people, and a total of 109 units participated in the competition, including more than 50 Internet platforms, 10 sports centers of the General Administration of Sports and 39 national individual sports associations, Sports departments of 10 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities). On this basis, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will strive to promote the all-round upgrade of the online games by expanding the coverage of the population, innovating participation methods, and improving the guarantee and reward mechanism.

Specific measures include: First, the entry channel is more convenient. In addition to the official website of the State Sports General Administration and other entry points, the 2023 National Fitness Online Games will launch a new WeChat mini-program to optimize the competition channels through the mobile port, and strive to achieve the goal of “participation of all age groups” and a new breakthrough in the number of participants. Second, the event service is more accurate. According to the different competition environments and requirements of different places, this online sports meeting will also provide personalized “event packages”. Through the upgrade and iteration of virtual interaction technology, an online interactive cloud space for sports people is created, which provides convenience for users to log in for competitions and share sports data. Third, the sports scenes are more abundant. This National Fitness Online Games will also introduce the concept of 24 solar terms. According to the temperature characteristics of different solar terms, more than 60 sports of all types including ice and snow, technology and intelligence will be launched. Through the four seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter Covering and displaying a variety of mass movement scenes.

Ding Dong, director of the Mass Sports Department of the State Sports General Administration, said that this online sports meeting will further leverage the advantages of the Internet, allow more platforms to participate, and jointly carry out related special activities. At the same time, further strengthen scientific guidance, promote workplace fitness through multiple channels, promote sports science videos, online national physical exercise standards and online qualifying competitions. In addition, in addition to leading demonstrations by well-known athletes, more grassroots social sports instructors and fitness experts will be invited to participate in the event. “We hope to see more people join the team of scientific fitness exercises, so that national fitness becomes popular.” Ding Dong said.