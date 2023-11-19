Home » 2023 National Skydiving Championship Takes Flight in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province: The Highest Level Skydiving Competition in China
Sports

2023 National Skydiving Championship Takes Flight in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province: The Highest Level Skydiving Competition in China

by admin

The 2023 National Skydiving Championship kicked off in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province on November 18th. This competition, considered the highest level of skydiving competition in China, is being held at Tongping General Airport in Ji’an County and has attracted a total of 7 teams from provinces such as Jiangxi, Beijing, Shanxi, and Sichuan. Nearly 120 team leaders, coaches, and athletes are participating in the event.

The championship consists of 11 competition events, including male and female individual aerobatic skydiving, male and female individual BASE jumping, male and female individual all-around, male and female collective BASE jumping, male and female youth individual BASE jumping, male and female youth individual aerobatic skydiving, individual all-around for young men and women, four-person skydiving, wing flying, freestyle skydiving, and tandem skydiving. A total of 18 gold medals will be awarded in the various categories.

Among the athletes participating in the competition are several world champions and Asian champions known for their skill and expertise.

Zhang Ling, a member of the Henan Skydiving Team and a former women’s individual stunt champion at the World Skydiving Championships, expressed her excitement for the competition, stating that Ji’an has been a place of success for her in the past. He Jihuai, the head coach of the Beijing Skydiving Team, also highlighted Ji’an’s favorable climate and environment for professional skydiving, expressing hopes for a successful outcome at the competition.

The 2023 National Skydiving Championship is being hosted by the Aviation Radio Model Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Ji’an Municipal People’s Government. The event marks the return of the championship to Ji’an after eight years, with the competition venue, Tongping General Airport, boasting adequate flight conditions and solid supporting facilities.

See also  Winter Youth Olympic Games Comprehensive | Figure skating men's singles Tian Tong ranked eighth - Sports - China Industry Network

Spectators can expect a thrilling competition as athletes demonstrate their skills and daredevil maneuvers under the blue skies of Ji’an.

You may also like

Motta ‘we are fourth and we know why....

FC St. Pauli wins in Kiel and gets...

Necaxa vs Pachuca LIVE. SEE ONLINE broadcast Liga...

Supersub Sor gives KRC Genk three points at...

Qatar Open: Jakub Mensik beats Gael Monfils to...

Malaika Mihambo manages to finish the indoor season...

goals from Fabbian and Freuler, Thiago Motta is...

Soccer player Andreas Brehme died

SCANDALOUS GOAL by Mexico over the Dominican Republic...

Jimmy Butler, 3 others ejected after scuffle between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy