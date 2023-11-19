2023 National Skydiving Championship Takes Flight in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province: The Highest Level Skydiving Competition in China

The 2023 National Skydiving Championship kicked off in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province on November 18th. This competition, considered the highest level of skydiving competition in China, is being held at Tongping General Airport in Ji’an County and has attracted a total of 7 teams from provinces such as Jiangxi, Beijing, Shanxi, and Sichuan. Nearly 120 team leaders, coaches, and athletes are participating in the event.

The championship consists of 11 competition events, including male and female individual aerobatic skydiving, male and female individual BASE jumping, male and female individual all-around, male and female collective BASE jumping, male and female youth individual BASE jumping, male and female youth individual aerobatic skydiving, individual all-around for young men and women, four-person skydiving, wing flying, freestyle skydiving, and tandem skydiving. A total of 18 gold medals will be awarded in the various categories.

Among the athletes participating in the competition are several world champions and Asian champions known for their skill and expertise.

Zhang Ling, a member of the Henan Skydiving Team and a former women’s individual stunt champion at the World Skydiving Championships, expressed her excitement for the competition, stating that Ji’an has been a place of success for her in the past. He Jihuai, the head coach of the Beijing Skydiving Team, also highlighted Ji’an’s favorable climate and environment for professional skydiving, expressing hopes for a successful outcome at the competition.

The 2023 National Skydiving Championship is being hosted by the Aviation Radio Model Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Ji’an Municipal People’s Government. The event marks the return of the championship to Ji’an after eight years, with the competition venue, Tongping General Airport, boasting adequate flight conditions and solid supporting facilities.

Spectators can expect a thrilling competition as athletes demonstrate their skills and daredevil maneuvers under the blue skies of Ji’an.

