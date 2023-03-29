Original title: 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships Xuzhou athletes won 3 gold and 1 silver

The 6-day 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships ended on March 24 at the Swimming and Diving Hall of Qingdao Guoxin Sports Center. A total of 672 athletes from 26 teams participated in the competition of 41 competitions. Xuzhou athletes won 3 gold and 1 silver.

Zhang Yufei

In this competition, Zhang Yufei, an athlete from Xuzhou, applied for the 100-meter butterfly, 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle. He won three victories and won three gold medals. It is worth mentioning that Zhang Yufei won the gold medal in the women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 56.58 seconds. The time of 56.58 seconds has reached the A mark of the Paris Olympics and the Fukuoka World Championships, and it is also the best time in the world this season. On the last day of the competition, Zhang Yufei won the women’s 50m butterfly final with a time of 25.32 seconds, winning the third gold in this competition and tying her previous national record.

Dong Zhihao

In the men’s 200m breaststroke final on the 23rd, Xuzhou athlete Dong Zhihao won the runner-up with a time of 2:08.83 and broke the world youth record. Dong Zhihao, born in 2005, breaststroke is his main event, and he joined the Jiangsu Provincial Professional Sports Team in September 2021. He is another new swimming star trained by the Xuzhou Swimming Team after Zhang Yufei in recent years.

The schedule of this competition is consistent with the Asian Games. It is the first selection competition for the Fukuoka World Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games. The other competition is the National Swimming Championship in May. The best results in each individual event in the two competitions are the main selection results.

