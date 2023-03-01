The NBA trade deadline has officially passed, but teams still have one last opportunity to improve their rosters in the post-trade deadline buyout market.

More often than not, the buyout market is a result of one of two things: teams not being able to find new homes for their disgruntled veterans before the trade deadline, or teams having to waive players to make room for a multiplayer trade.

Stay up to date with all the latest moves on the buyout market below:

Found next destination

Will Barton (signed with the Raptors)

Barton and Toronto have reached a contract agreement, the team announced Tuesday. The guard/forward was a key piece for the Nuggets in previous seasons, scoring 14.7 points per game as a starter last season. However, Barton struggled in Washington, recording 11 DNPs before the Wizards bought him out.

Russell Westbrook (signed with the Clippers)

The Clippers signed Westbrook, 34, after he was bought out by the Jazz, the team announced Wednesday. He averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28.7 minutes per game with the Lakers prior to being traded to Utah.

Patrick Beverley (signed with the Bulls)

Beverly, 34, returned to his hometown by signing with the Bulls for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. Better known for his defense, the veteran guard scored 6.4 points per game while dishing out 2.6 assists per game with the Lakers this season. He was traded to the Magic at the trade deadline. Orlando bought him out shortly after.

Kevin Love (signed with the Heat)

After agreeing to a buyout with the Cavaliers, Love signed with the Heat upon clearing waivers. Love requested a buyout from Cleveland after he didn’t play in the team’s final 12 games prior to the All-Star break and fell out of the rotation.

He was scoring a career-low 8.5 points per game this season while dealing with a thumb injury, but the Heat hope that the 34-year-old Love can play a role in a possible playoff run.

R.J. Hampton (Magic to Pistons)

Hampton will sign with Detroit upon clearing waivers, according to ESPN. Hampton, the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, hadn’t appeared in a game for Orlando since January. The Magic waived Hampton on Tuesday.

Reggie Jackson (signed with the Nuggets)

Jackson completed a buyout agreement with the Hornets on Saturday and signed with the Nuggets on Tuesday, the team announced. The point guard was traded from the Clippers to the Hornets at the trade deadline. He scored 10.9 points per game in 52 games this season with the Clippers.

Dewayne Dedmon (signed with the 76ers)

Philadelphia signed Dedmon on Tuesday after he was bought out by the Spurs, the team announced. The 76ers added the center as they’ve struggled to find much consistency with Joel Embiid’s backup in recent seasons. Dedmon averaged 11.7 minutes per game in 30 games for the Heat.

Terrence Ross (signed with the Suns)

Ross signed with the Suns after finalizing a buyout with the Magic on Sunday. Ross played for Orlando since he was traded there at the 2017 NBA trade deadline, scoring 12.7 points per game and making 35.1% of his 3-pointers over seven seasons with the Magic.

Danny Green (signed with the Cavaliers)

Green signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cavs, per The Athletic. Green only played in three games this season for the Grizzlies and averaged three points in those affairs.

Justin Holiday (signed with the Mavericks)

The veteran forward — and older brother of Jrue and Aaron Holiday — agreed to a buyout in Houston and signed with the Mavs, the team annouced. Holiday was traded from the Hawks to the Rockets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Completed buyouts

Stanley Johnson (Spurs)

The Spurs released forward Johnson on Feb. 12. He’s shot 45% from beyond the arc this season and is expected to be in contact with multiple contenders. Johnson, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Pistons. Since leaving Detroit in 2019, Johnson has played for the Pelicans, Raptors, Lakers and Spurs.

Nerlens Noel (Pistons)

Detroit and the veteran center agreed to a buyout on Monday, ESPN reported. Because he was bought out ahead prior to March 1, Noel can join a playoff contender and be eligible to play in the postseason. Noel has played in just 14 games this season, scoring 2.3 points and grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game.

Goran Dragic (Bulls)

The veteran point guard was waived by Chicago on Tuesday. Dragić struggled in his only season with the Bulls, scoring 6.4 points and dishing out 2.7 assists per game, which are both the lowest he’s had since his rookie season. He’s been inactive since Feb. 15 and the Bulls added Beverley off the buyout market on Feb. 21.

Juancho Hernangomez (Raptors)

In order to make room to sign Will Barton, the Raptors waived Hernangomez on Tuesday. He scored 2.9 points per game over 42 games with Toronto this season.

Pending buyouts

John Wall (Traded from Clippers to Rockets)

The Rockets waived Wall, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, after reacquiring him at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per The Athletic. Wall was under contract with the Rockets in the 2021-22 season but was asked not to play for the team. In a recent interview, Wall called the Rockets a “trash” organization.

The Bulls have been in contact with the five-time All-Star guard, according to NBC Sports Chicago .

Serge Ibaka (Traded from Bucks to Pacers)

The Pacers waived Ibaka on Feb. 11, the league annouced. Ibaka, 33, averaged 11.6 minutes per game in 16 games for the Bucks, with his last appearance coming on Jan. 1.

