2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets new favorites to win title

There’s been a mile-high shift to the West when it comes to the odds to win the NBA championship.

The Denver Nuggets have moved past the Boston Celtics as the new betting favorite (-333 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $13 total) to win the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, and they have surged in popularity with bettors to win it all.

On the flip side, the Celtics fell from +100 to +1300, as Boston trails Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 0-3 in the Eastern Conference finals. Boston was favored to win it all coming into the playoffs.

Speaking of the Heat, they are now the second-betting favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at +250 at FOX Bet.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin June 1.

Here are the updated championship futures for the remaining teams.

2022-23 NBA title odds (via FOX Bet)*

Denver Nuggets -333 ( bet $10 to win $13 total )

Miami Heat +250 ( bet $10 to win $35 total )

Boston Celtics +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

* Odds as of 5/23/23

