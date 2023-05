2023 NBA Finals: Potential Celtics-Lakers matchup odds

The NBA is down to the final four and there could be another legendary battle on the horizon between the league’s two most historic franchises in the league.

Yep, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams in the running for their 18th title, which would be the most in NBA history.

The Celtics are an overwhelming favorite to defeat the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. Boston has -556 odds to win at FOX Betwhich is an implied 84.8% chance of winning the series.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are the underdogs in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles has +230 odds to eliminate top-seeded Denver.

But with the Celtics being big favorites to win the East and the Lakers four wins from taking the West, a Finals battle for which team will have the most titles in NBA history is a very distinct possibility.

Let’s look at some numbers.

A Celtics-Lakers Finals matchup has +260 odds of happening per FOX Bet, which is the second-best odds of the four remaining possible Finals matchups. Heading into the week, BetMGM’s hypothetical odds of a Lakers-Celtics showdown was in the -175 to -185 range.

A Celtics-Nuggets Finals matchup has -182 odds of happening, which is giving Denver -303 odds to win the Western Conference finals after Tuesday’s Game 1.

How do Nikola Jokić, Nuggets match up with Lakers? sports/1600/900/play-665886d92000c21–THE_HERD_Thumbnail_LAL_1684262193026.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-7305049b=””> sports/1600/900/play-665886d92000c21–THE_HERD_Thumbnail_LAL_1684262193026.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-7305049b=””> sports/1600/900/play-665886d92000c21–THE_HERD_Thumbnail_LAL_1684262193026.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-7305049b=””> Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the Western Conference finals.

Just how iconic would another battle of NBA titans be for bettors?

“It would be an entertaining series, one where Anthony Davis will be the deal breaker for the Lakers, just as he currently is against the Nuggets,” FOX Bet trader Tieme Wesselink said of a Lakers-Celtics NBA Final. “Lots will be asked from Robert Williams, Al Horford and the team defense of the Celtics.

“On the other end of the spectrum, it will be hard to imagine Los Angeles being able to stop the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston is a rightful favorite for this possible matchup, the Celtics are destined this year to break the deadlock of a record 17 NBA titles shared with the Lakers.”

A couple of weeks ago, a Celtics-Lakers Finals matchup was a long shot. Following their loss in the Finals last year, the Celtics have been the betting favorite to win the NBA title for much of this season, winning 57 games for the league’s second-best record during the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had an uphill battle just to make the postseason. They began the year with a 2-10 record and were in 13th place in the Western Conference prior to trading Russell Westbrook and reacquiring point guard D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline in February.

With betting favorite Milwaukee eliminated, the Celtics are the favorite to win the NBA title on FOX Bet. Boston holds -120 odds to win the title while Los Angeles holds +550 odds.

If you are looking for other ways to get in on the potential legendary matchup, you can also bet the exact NBA Finals outcome on FOX Bet. The Celtics defeating the Lakers has the third-best odds among all possible outcomes at +500. The Lakers defeating the Celtics has the fifth-best odds of happening out of the eight remaining outcomes with +850 odds.

When it comes to success though, history is on Boston’s side. The Celtics have defeated their rivals in nine of the 12 NBA Finals matchups between the teams, but the Lakers have had more success recently.

They’ve won three of the last four, including in 2010 when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol lifted the Lakers over the Celtics in seven games.

Of course, the Celtics and Lakers still have to take care of business in order for the two teams to meet in the Finals for a record 13th time.

Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum: Who do you trust more? sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-7305049b=””> sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-7305049b=””> sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-7305049b=””> Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Ric Bucher, and Cuttino Mobley debate who they trust more: Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum.

Here are the odds for each conference finals series, and hypothetical odds on possible NBA Finals matchups and outcomes per FOX Bet.

Eastern Conference finals

Outright winner

Boston Celtics: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Miami Heat: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Series handicap

Boston Celtics: -2.5 (Celtics win series by three games or more) +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Miami Heat: +2.5 (Heat lose series by two games or fewer or win outright) -133 (bet $10 to win $17.50 total)

Western Conference finals

Outright winner

Denver Nuggets: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +230 (bet $10 to win $33)

Series handicap

Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (Denver wins series by two games or more) +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (Los Angeles loses series by one game or fewer or wins outright) -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

NBA Finals matchups

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total)

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Exact NBA Finals outcomes

Boston Celtics to defeat Denver Nuggets: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Denver Nuggets to defeat Boston Celtics: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Boston Celtics to defeat Los Angeles Lakers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denver Nuggets to defeat Miami Heat: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Lakers to defeat Boston Celtics: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Miami Heat to defeat Denver Nuggets: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Los Angeles Lakers to defeat Miami Heat: +2500 (bet $10 bet wins $260 total)

Miami Heat to defeat Los Angeles Lakers: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers

 

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

NBA trending

2023 NBA Draft Order: Spurs land No. 1 overall pick, win Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes

2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds, how it works, date, time

Adam Silver ‘shocked’ by Ja Morant video; Morant releases statement





Lakers vs. Nuggets: Prediction, Game 2 odds, schedule, TV channel

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly fire coach Doc Rivers after three seasons

2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, scores, dates





NBA Mock Draft 1.0: No certainties outside of Victor Wembanyama

Heat vs. Celtics: Game 1 odds, prediction, schedule, TV channel

Lakers-Nuggets Western Conference finals: 5 things to watch