The race for one of the 16 spots in the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming down to the wire with so many teams still in contention in the final few weeks of the regular season.

Here’s what the playoffs would look if the season ended today:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Winner of No. 8 seed play-in

2. Boston Celtics vs. Winner of No. 7 seed play-in

3. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 6. Brooklyn Nets

4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. New York Knicks

PLAY-IN GAMES

7. Miami Heat vs. 8. Atlanta Hawks

Winner advances as the No. 7 seed; loser plays the winner of Raptors-Wizards for the No. 8 seed.

9. Toronto Raptors vs. 10. Washington Wizards

Winner advances to an elimination game vs. the loser of Heat-Hawks for the No. 8 seed; loser is eliminated from the play-in tournament.

ON THE BUBBLE

11. Chicago Bulls — 2 GB of play-in

12. Indiana Pacers — 2.5 GB of play-in

13. Orlando Magic — 4 GB of play-in

FACING DISQUALIFICATION

14. Charlotte Hornets — 10.5 GB of play-in

15. Detroit Pistons — 15 GB of play-in

WESTERN CONFERENCE

FIRST ROUND

1. Denver Nuggets vs. Winner of No. 8 seed play-in

2. Sacramento Kings vs Winner of No. 7 seed play-in

3. Memphis Grizzlies vs. 6. Golden State Warriors

4. Phoenix Suns vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

PLAY-IN GAMES

7. The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. 8. LA Clippers

Winner advances as the No. 7 seed; loser plays the winner of Jazz-Pelicans for the No. 8 seed.

9. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 10. New Orleans Pelicans

Winner advances to an elimination game vs. the loser of Mavericks-Timberwolves for the No. 8 seed; loser is eliminated from the play-in tournament.

ON THE BUBBLE

11. Oklahoma City Thunder — 0 GB of play-in

12. Portland Trail Blazers — 0 GB of play-in

13. Utah Jazz — 0.5 GB of play-in

FACING DISQUALIFICATION

14. San Antonio Spurs — 15 GB of play-in

15. Houston Rockets — 16 GB of play-in

