2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV schedule
2023 NBA Playoffs: How to watch, dates, TV schedule

The 2023 NBA postseason will tip off with the Play-In Tournament on April 11, which will be followed by the start of the first round of the playoffs on April 15.

Here’s when and where you can watch the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals:

NBA PLAY-IN SCHEDULE

April 11 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 1 (East 7 vs. East 8)
Play-In Game 2 (West 7 vs. West 8)

April 12 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 3 (East 9 vs. East 10)
Play-In Game 4 (West 9 vs. West 10)

April 14 (ESPN, TNT)
Play-In Game 5 (Loser East 7/8 vs. Winner East 9/10)
Play-In Game 6 ((Loser West 7/8 vs. Winner West 9/10)

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

April 15: NBA Playoffs 2023 begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV)
May 1-2*: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)
May 16-17*: NBA Conference Finals begin (ABC, ESPN, TNT)

*Dates subject to change based on results

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE (ABC)

June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1
June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2
June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3
June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4
June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 (if necessary)
June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6 (if necessary)
June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7 (if necessary)

