The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the coaching carousel is in full swing.

Head coaches and coordinators are on the move as teams look to bounce back from disappointing 2022 seasons. The right coach can bring instant success, as Vikings, Giants and Jaguars fans know from seeing their teams reach the playoffs under first-year head coaches this past year.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest coaching and general manager changes across the league, corresponding interviews requested and scheduled, and rumored candidates for the 2023 hiring cycle.

HIRINGS

Arizona Cardinals

Nick Rallis, former Eagles linebackers coach, hired as defensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon, former Eagles defensive coordinator, hired as head coach

Monti Ossenfort, former Titans director of player personnel, hired as general manager

Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Nielsen, former Saints assistant coach, hired as defensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken, former Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, hired as offensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich, former Colts coach, hired as head coach

Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator, hired as defensive coordinator

Thomas Brown, former Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach, hired as offensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns

Jim Schwartz, former Titans senior defensive assistant, hired as defensive coordinator

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer, former Seahawks offensive coordinator, promoted to offensive coordinator

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton, former FOX NFL analyst and Saints head coach, hired as head coach

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans, former 49ers defensive coordinator, hired as head coach

Bobby Slowik, former 49ers pass game coordinator, reportedly hired as offensive coordinator

Matt Burke, former Cardinals defensive line coach, hired as defensive coordinator

Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen, former Eagles offensive coordinator, hired as head coach

Los Angeles Chargers

Kellen Moore, former Cowboys offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator

Los Angeles Rams

Mike LaFleur, former Jets offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator

Miami Dolphins

Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach, hired as defensive coordinator

Minnesota Vikings

Brian Flores, former Dolphins head coach, hired as defensive coordinator

New England Patriots

Bill O’Brien, former Alabama offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator

Jerod Mayo, the Patriots’ linebackers coach, promoted to assistant head coach and de facto defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints

Joe Woods, former Browns defensive coordinator, hired as defensive coordinator

New York Jets

Nathaniel Hackett, former Broncos head coach, hired as offensive coordinator

Keith Carter, former Titans offensive line coach, hired as offensive line coach/run game coordinator

san francisco 49ers

Steve Wilks, former Panthers interim head coach, expected to be hired as defensive coordinator

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Canales, former Seahawks quarterbacks coach, hired as offensive coordinator

Tennessee Titans

Ran Carthon, former 49ers director of pro personnel, hired as general manager

Tim Kelly, former Titans passing game coordinator, promoted to offensive coordinator

Washington Commanders

Eric Bieniemy, former Chiefs offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator

PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)

Arizona Cardinals

HC Kliff Kingsbury dismissed on Jan. 9 after going 28-37-1 in four seasons and reaching the postseason once

GM Steve Keim stepped down after 10 seasons

Atlanta Falcons

DC Dean Pees retired after two seasons

Baltimore Ravens

OC Greg Roman, team parted ways after four seasons

Buffalo Bills

Safeties coach Jim Salgado dismissed after six seasons — his first coaching safeties

Carolina Panthers

HC Matt Rhule dismissed mid-season after going 11-27 over two-plus seasons

DC Phil Snow dismissed along with Rhule

Cleveland Browns

DC Joe Woods dismissed after three seasons on Jan. 9, one day after the end of the 2022 regular season

Denver Broncos

HC Nathaniel Hackett dismissed after going 4-11 in one season

Houston Texans

HC Lovie Smith dismissed on Jan. 8, hours after the Texans’ final game, after going 3-13-1 in one season

Indianapolis Colts

HC Frank Reich dismissed mid-season after going 40-33-1 over five seasons

OC Marcus Brady dismissed one week before Reich after serving as OC for just over a season

Los Angeles Chargers

OC Joe Lombardi dismissed on Jan. 17 after two seasons, three days after the Chargers’ 27-points playoff collapse

Passing game coordinator/QBs coach Shane Day dismissed the same day after two seasons

Los Angeles Rams

OC Liam Coen left to take the same job at Kentucky

Miami Dolphins

DC Josh Boyer dismissed on Jan. 19 after three seasons

Minnesota Vikings

DC Ed Donatell dismissed on Jan. 19 after one season

New York Jets

OC Mike LaFleur dismissed after two seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OC Byron Leftwich was dismissed on Jan. 19 after four seasons

QBs coach Clyde Christensen dismissed

Tennessee Titans

OC Todd Downing dismissed on Jan. 9 after two seasons

GM Jon Robinson dismissed mid-season after seven seasons, including zero losing seasons

Washington Commanders

OC Scott Turner dismissed on Jan. 10 after three seasons

STAYING PUT

Detroit Lions (OC)

Ben Johnson will remain as offensive coordinator in Detroit

New Orleans Saints (HC)

Dennis Allen will remain as coach of the Saints after going 7-10 in his first season as the team’s coach

Los Angeles Rams (HC)

Sean McVay will stay on as head coach. He was considering stepping down, per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Kingsbury will be a candidate to join the Rams’ staff with McVay’s return, per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Pittsburgh Steelers (OC)

Matt Canada will remain as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh

