The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, which means the coaching carousel is in full swing.
Head coaches and coordinators are on the move as teams look to bounce back from disappointing 2022 seasons. The right coach can bring instant success, as Vikings, Giants and Jaguars fans know from seeing their teams reach the playoffs under first-year head coaches this past year.
Here’s a breakdown of the latest coaching and general manager changes across the league, corresponding interviews requested and scheduled, and rumored candidates for the 2023 hiring cycle.
HIRINGS
Arizona Cardinals
- Nick Rallis, former Eagles linebackers coach, hired as defensive coordinator
- Jonathan Gannon, former Eagles defensive coordinator, hired as head coach
- Monti Ossenfort, former Titans director of player personnel, hired as general manager
Atlanta Falcons
- Ryan Nielsen, former Saints assistant coach, hired as defensive coordinator
Baltimore Ravens
- Todd Monken, former Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, hired as offensive coordinator
Carolina Panthers
- Frank Reich, former Colts coach, hired as head coach
- Ejiro Evero, former Broncos defensive coordinator, hired as defensive coordinator
- Thomas Brown, former Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach, hired as offensive coordinator
Cleveland Browns
- Jim Schwartz, former Titans senior defensive assistant, hired as defensive coordinator
Dallas Cowboys
- Brian Schottenheimer, former Seahawks offensive coordinator, promoted to offensive coordinator
Denver Broncos
- Sean Payton, former FOX NFL analyst and Saints head coach, hired as head coach
Houston Texans
- DeMeco Ryans, former 49ers defensive coordinator, hired as head coach
- Bobby Slowik, former 49ers pass game coordinator, reportedly hired as offensive coordinator
- Matt Burke, former Cardinals defensive line coach, hired as defensive coordinator
Indianapolis Colts
- Shane Steichen, former Eagles offensive coordinator, hired as head coach
Los Angeles Chargers
- Kellen Moore, former Cowboys offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator
Los Angeles Rams
- Mike LaFleur, former Jets offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator
Miami Dolphins
- Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach, hired as defensive coordinator
Minnesota Vikings
- Brian Flores, former Dolphins head coach, hired as defensive coordinator
New England Patriots
- Bill O’Brien, former Alabama offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator
- Jerod Mayo, the Patriots’ linebackers coach, promoted to assistant head coach and de facto defensive coordinator
New Orleans Saints
- Joe Woods, former Browns defensive coordinator, hired as defensive coordinator
New York Jets
- Nathaniel Hackett, former Broncos head coach, hired as offensive coordinator
- Keith Carter, former Titans offensive line coach, hired as offensive line coach/run game coordinator
san francisco 49ers
- Steve Wilks, former Panthers interim head coach, expected to be hired as defensive coordinator
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dave Canales, former Seahawks quarterbacks coach, hired as offensive coordinator
Tennessee Titans
- Ran Carthon, former 49ers director of pro personnel, hired as general manager
- Tim Kelly, former Titans passing game coordinator, promoted to offensive coordinator
Washington Commanders
- Eric Bieniemy, former Chiefs offensive coordinator, hired as offensive coordinator
INTERVIEWS, CANDIDATES
Denver Broncos (DC)
- Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan (completed)
- Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai (requested)
- Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores (hired by Vikings as DC)
PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)
Arizona Cardinals
- HC Kliff Kingsbury dismissed on Jan. 9 after going 28-37-1 in four seasons and reaching the postseason once
- GM Steve Keim stepped down after 10 seasons
Atlanta Falcons
- DC Dean Pees retired after two seasons
Baltimore Ravens
- OC Greg Roman, team parted ways after four seasons
Buffalo Bills
- Safeties coach Jim Salgado dismissed after six seasons — his first coaching safeties
Carolina Panthers
- HC Matt Rhule dismissed mid-season after going 11-27 over two-plus seasons
- DC Phil Snow dismissed along with Rhule
Cleveland Browns
- DC Joe Woods dismissed after three seasons on Jan. 9, one day after the end of the 2022 regular season
Denver Broncos
- HC Nathaniel Hackett dismissed after going 4-11 in one season
Houston Texans
- HC Lovie Smith dismissed on Jan. 8, hours after the Texans’ final game, after going 3-13-1 in one season
Indianapolis Colts
- HC Frank Reich dismissed mid-season after going 40-33-1 over five seasons
- OC Marcus Brady dismissed one week before Reich after serving as OC for just over a season
Los Angeles Chargers
- OC Joe Lombardi dismissed on Jan. 17 after two seasons, three days after the Chargers’ 27-points playoff collapse
- Passing game coordinator/QBs coach Shane Day dismissed the same day after two seasons
Los Angeles Rams
- OC Liam Coen left to take the same job at Kentucky
Miami Dolphins
- DC Josh Boyer dismissed on Jan. 19 after three seasons
Minnesota Vikings
- DC Ed Donatell dismissed on Jan. 19 after one season
New York Jets
- OC Mike LaFleur dismissed after two seasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- OC Byron Leftwich was dismissed on Jan. 19 after four seasons
- QBs coach Clyde Christensen dismissed
Tennessee Titans
- OC Todd Downing dismissed on Jan. 9 after two seasons
- GM Jon Robinson dismissed mid-season after seven seasons, including zero losing seasons
Washington Commanders
- OC Scott Turner dismissed on Jan. 10 after three seasons
STAYING PUT
Detroit Lions (OC)
- Ben Johnson will remain as offensive coordinator in Detroit
New Orleans Saints (HC)
- Dennis Allen will remain as coach of the Saints after going 7-10 in his first season as the team’s coach
Los Angeles Rams (HC)
- Sean McVay will stay on as head coach. He was considering stepping down, per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.
- Kingsbury will be a candidate to join the Rams’ staff with McVay’s return, per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.
Pittsburgh Steelers (OC)
- Matt Canada will remain as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh
