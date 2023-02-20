With Super Bowl LVII in the books (congratulations, Chiefs!), bettors have turned their attention to the next major event on the NFL calendar — the NFL Draft.

The draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo., and fans, bettors and oddsmakers are already invested in mock drafts.

Year in and year out, the most fascinating part of this conversation is always the debate about which impact player gets drafted first overall.

To dig deeper into who the first pick will be, we turned to FOX Bet for hypothetical odds on a few of college football’s most dynamic athletes. Let’s take a glance at four prospects who are vying for the top spot on Day 1 as hypothetical odds on the top two defensive players have increased while a quarterback from a school known more for basketball has moved up the charts.

What should Bears do with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft? sports/1600/900/play-62427587d0010ce–h_1673294293813.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-62427587d0010ce–h_1673294293813.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-62427587d0010ce–h_1673294293813.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> The Houston Texans were in line to clinch the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Chicago Bears are on the clock instead.

Here is the order for the first six teams in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

ODDS ON 2023 NFL NO.1 DRAFT PICK*

Bryce Young (Alabama QB) -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State QB) +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Jalen Carter (Georgia DT) +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Will Anderson (Alabama LB) +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Will Levis (Kentucky QB) +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

*Odds as of 2/20/2023

Bryce Young

Alabama’s Bryce Young has achieved a storied career as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Among other accolades, the junior from California snagged the 2021 Heisman and has a College Football Playoff National Championship on his resume. In 2022, Young passed for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading his squad to a 45-20 over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. In that matchup, he threw for 321 yards.

It’s clear why Young sits at the very top of FOX Bet’s hypothetical odds board to get drafted No. 1 overall. The Bears are on the clock, but will they take a quarterback with Justin Fields (the No. 11 pick in 2021) already on the roster? There is a chance Young is still the first player drafted, as Chicago might potentially trade the pick.

C.J. Stroud

One of the things that draws such interest in the draft is how players can move up (or down) mock drafts and odds boards without playing a game.

Such is the case with Stroud, the Ohio State quarterback whose hypothetical odds have dropped from +300 to +125. Young had one of the most impressive seasons of all college QBs this year. His 41 TDs ranked second in the sport, and in the Buckeyes’ loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

A 2022 Heisman finalist and a first ream All-Big Ten this season and last, Stroud is intriguing as some NFL teams will be looking to add talent at the QB position. If the Bears trade down, Stroud might be worth a sprinkle at these odds.

See also High jump, bronze in Vallortigara The podium reached the age of 30 Minnesota’s Mo Ibrahim, Georgia’s Jalen Carter win RJ’s Player of the Year Awards sports/1600/900/play-616704bdb00004b–thumb_rj_1670992962395.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-616704bdb00004b–thumb_rj_1670992962395.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-616704bdb00004b–thumb_rj_1670992962395.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> FOX Sports’ RJ Young debuts the first annual ‘RJ’s College Football Awards.’

Jalen Carter

Defensive lineman Carter is another one to watch for players who could get drafted first overall. And even though his odds to go No. 1 are longer than Young’s and Stroud’s, his résumé is as impressive as his competitors.

Carter was named a unanimous All-American and first team All-SEC in 2022, and he boasts two national championships as a part of Georgia’s elite defensive unit. It’s not often a defensive lineman gets drafted at the top, but if there is one player who could shake things up, Carter at +650 would be a bet worth considering. Especially with the Bears being desperate for a three-technique defensive lineman to add to their roster.

Will Anderson

Anderson’s stock appears to be dropping as the odds of the Tide standout having his name called first have lengthened from +125 to +740. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker racked up 57 solo tackles in the 2021 season and 24 solo tackles and one interception during the 2022 campaign. More importantly, he is a sack machine, recording 17.5 sacks last season and 10 this year. Many consider him to be the best pass rusher in the draft.

Will Levis

The Kentucky quarterback has seen his draft stock rise, fall and rise again since he threw his last pass for the Wildcats.

His odds to be the No. 1 pick went from +4000 to +500 at one book and were cut in half in January at most other books. However, since the Bears likely aren’t looking at a quarterback with the top pick, the two defensive players seem to be a better option to go No. 1 than Levis.

Which player do you think will get drafted No. 1 overall? The odds are always shifting, so stay tuned to FOX Sports as the scenarios unfold!

