With Super Bowl LVII in the books (congratulations, Chiefs!), bettors have turned their attention to the next major event on the NFL calendar — the NFL Draft.

The draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo., and fans, bettors and oddsmakers are already invested in mock drafts.

Year in and year out, the most fascinating part of this conversation is always the debate about which impact player gets drafted first overall.

To dig deeper into who the first pick will be, we turned to FOX Bet for hypothetical odds on a few of college football’s most dynamic athletes. The quarterback class is all everyone is talking about right now, so the first few picks will definitely be interesting.

Let’s take a glance at five prospects who are vying for the top spot on Day 1.

Here is the order for the first six teams in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Carolina Panthers (via trade with the Chicago Bears)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

Ravens GM would pick a QB in first round ‘depending on board’ amidst Lamar Jackson saga sports/1600/900/play-651085616000ca5–SPEAK_Thumbnail_LAMAR_1680823115056.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-651085616000ca5–SPEAK_Thumbnail_LAMAR_1680823115056.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-651085616000ca5–SPEAK_Thumbnail_LAMAR_1680823115056.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declined to talk about star QB Lamar Jackson ahead of the NFL Draft.

ODDS ON 2023 NFL NO.1 DRAFT PICK*

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State QB) -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Bryce Young (Alabama QB) +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Anthony Richardson (Florida QB) +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Will Levis (Kentucky QB) +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Will Anderson (Alabama LB) +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jalen Carter (Georgia DT) +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

*Odds as of 4/7/2023

C.J. Stroud

One of the things that draws such interest in the draft is how players can move up (or down) mock drafts and odds boards without playing a game.

Such is the case with Stroud, the Ohio State quarterback whose hypothetical odds have shortened from +300 to -120 in recent weeks. Young had one of the most impressive seasons of all college QBs this year. His 41 TDs ranked second in the sport, and in the Buckeyes’ loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

A 2022 Heisman finalist and a first-team All-Big Ten this season and last, Stroud is an intriguing name as the Panthers will be looking to add talent at the QB position. Carolina brass certainly looked impressed at the Stroud’s Pro Day, so it’s no wonder the quarterback is now the new favorite to go No. 1.

Bryce Young

Alabama’s Bryce Young has achieved a storied career as the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. Among other accolades, the junior from California snagged the 2021 Heisman and has a College Football Playoff National Championship on his resume. In 2022, Young passed for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading his squad to a 45-20 over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. In that matchup, he threw for 321 yards.

It’s clear why Young sits near the top of FOX Bet’s hypothetical odds board to get drafted No. 1 overall, but it is important to note that he’s moved from the betting favorite to second on the list as of late.

See also Sampdoria Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to watch the match Several of Panthers ‘influential voices’ favor Bryce Young at No. 1 sports/1600/900/play-64fde30d60016b9–by_1680628398174.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-64fde30d60016b9–by_1680628398174.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-64fde30d60016b9–by_1680628398174.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> The 2023 NFL Draft is 23 days away! All 32 teams are finalizing draft plans as they aim to fill their needs from this year’s talent pool, especially at the No. 1 pick.

Will Levis

The Kentucky quarterback has seen his draft stock rise, fall and rise again since he threw his last pass for the Wildcats.

His odds to be the No. 1 pick went from +4000 to +500 at one book and were cut in half in January at most other books. Now his odds to get drafted first overall sit at +5000. With both Stroud and Young sitting in front of him in the odds and in raw talent, Levis to go No. 1 overall is certainly a long shot.

Will Anderson

Anderson’s stock appears to be dropping as the odds of the Tide standout having his name called first have lengthened from +125 to +740. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker racked up 57 solo tackles in the 2021 season and 24 solo tackles and one interception during the 2022 campaign. More importantly, he is a sack machine, recording 17.5 sacks last season and 10 this year. Many consider him to be the best pass rusher in the draft, but this one looks like it will be QB-heavy at the top of the round.

Which player do you think will get drafted No. 1 overall? The odds are always shifting, so stay tuned to FOX Sports as the scenarios unfold!

Top stories from FOX Sports:

2024 NCAA Championship odds: Kentucky, not UConn, opens as betting favorites

2023 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Expert picks and predictions to win the playoffs

2023 NFL Draft odds: Best early bets, from Jalen Carter to Quentin Johnston

2023 Men’s NCAA Championship Game: UConn-San Diego State betting results

2023 Masters odds: Updated favorites and odds for Tiger Woods

2023 MLB odds: Best win total, division bets, long-shot, title futures, expert picks

Mattress Mack bets big again on Houston Astros to win MLB World Series

NFL odds on Lamar Jackson’s next team, including Colts, Patriots, Falcons

2023 MLB MVP odds, sleeper, long-shot bets, expert picks

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!