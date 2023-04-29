2023 NFL Draft picks and analysis: Titans take Will Levis 33rd overall

The 2023 NFL Draft continues Friday with Rounds 2 and 3.

Here are the results from Night 2 of the draft, complete with analysis from FOX Sports draft expert Rob Rang ‘s Top 100 rankings.

Round 2

32) Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Rang: NFL scouts love athletic bloodlines almost as much as they love the length, physicality and tenacity Porter provided the Nittany Lions over his career, including the zero touchdowns allowed in 2022.

33) Tennessee Titans (trade from Arizona): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Rang: The traits are undeniable and so, too, is his experience in pro-style offenses at Kentucky. But necessary improvements in Levis’ decision-making keep him outside the tier of elite prospects on my board.

34) Detroit Lions: Sam Laporta, TE, Iowa

Rang: Iowa struggled throwing the football in 2022. Don’t blame that on LaPorta, whose combination of soft hands, agility and toughness make him arguably the best of this year’s tight ends after the catch.

35) Las Vegas Raiders (trade from Indianapolis): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Rang: Mayer wasn’t likely to be selected in the top 10, but when we look back on this draft years from now, he’s expected to be a standout starter, with his true dual-threat abilities as a pass-catcher and blocker unique even in this relatively strong tight end class.

36) Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, OL, TCU

Rang: Among the most pro-ready interior offensive linemen in this class, Avila has extensive starting experience at both guard and center, frustrating opponents with his balance, power and tenacity.

37): Seattle Seahawks: Derick Hall, OLB, Auburn

Rang: Similarly built and gifted as former Auburn standout Carl Lawson Hall is a compactly built rusher with a speed/power combination that will challenge NFL blockers.

38) Atlanta Falcons (trade from Indianapolis): Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

Rang: Quick and smooth out of his stance in pass protection, Bergeron starred at left tackle for the Orangemen, but his average arm length (33 5/8″) might push him inside to guard in the NFL.

39) Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Rang: One of the biggest risers since the end of the season, Mingo boasts an exceptional size/speed combination that has some teams wondering if he won’t continue the recent Ole Miss tradition of big receivers — like DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown — exploding in the NFL.

40) New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Rang: Foskey comes with a bit of “buyer beware,” as well as he currently lacks the power and nastiness preferred against the run, but his 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons and projectable traits could push him into the first round.

41) Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Rang: If he were an inch taller, Ojulari might rank as a top-20 prospect, but as is, his burst, bend and tenacity might warrant first-round consideration, regardless.

42) Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Rang: In a classic case of projecting better to the NFL than he did in the college game, Musgrave offers an exceptional combination of size, speed, soft mitts and pro bloodlines — but buyer beware, this Senior Bowl standout’s lack of production in Corvallis requires a closer look.

43) New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Rang: It isn’t often that centers warrant top-50 consideration, but Tippmann is unique, offering an exceptional combination of size, athleticism and experience in a pro-style offense.

44) Indianapolis Colts: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Rang: Long, lanky and physical, Brents possesses the size and tenacity of a safety — which is where he starred as a freshman for Iowa — with the balance and body control of a classic press corner.

45) Detroit Lions (trade from Green Bay): Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Rang: Like Robinson a few spots earlier, Branch stars at a position few teams can justify spending a top-10 selection to address. He is the most reliable open-field tackler in this draft, however.

46) New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Rang: The Yellow Jackets have produced just two top-100 draft picks on defense over the past decade. But White, a transfer from Old Dominion who excelled in 2022, could join them. His size and athleticism suggest he could play all over an NFL defensive line.

47) Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

48) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Rang: The highest-ranked non-FBS prospect on this list, Mauch is a left tackle who plays with a guard mentality, routinely tossing opponents to the ground. He erased any concerns about his level of competition following a stellar week at the Senior Bowl and combine.

49) Pittsburgh Steelers: Keanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Rang: Arguably this year’s “biggest” winner from the Senior Bowl, Benton showed off surprising quickness and balance as a rusher, complementing the power he showed as a run-stuffing nose guard for the Badgers.

50) Green Bay Packers: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51) Miami Dolphins: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52) Seattle Seahawks: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Rang: The latest star runner for Chip Kelly, Charbonnet’s name (Shar-bo-nay) rolls off the tongue about as smoothly as he does through contact, with the prototypically built back showing a blend of vision, burst and power to project as a future standout starter in the NFL.

53) Chicago Bears: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Rang: Massive and powerful, Dexter is a virtual cinder block against the run, planting roots at the line of scrimmage and swallowing up runners attempting to slip by.

54) Los Angeles Chargers: Tuli Tuipulutu, DL, USC

Rang: A landslide winner as the most dominant defensive lineman in the PAC-12 per that league’s blockers, Tuipuloto quietly led the entire country in sacks, attacking from a variety of positions. To be as good in the NFL as he was in college, Tuipuloto might need a similarly creative defensive coordinator as the Trojans’ Alex Grinch.

