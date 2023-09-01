2023 NFL odds: New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr liability for sportsbook

The Saints are marching into the season with a new quarterback and notable turnover on defense. But that hasn’t stopped bettors from heavily backing New Orleans in 2023.

According to BetMGM’s John Ewing, the Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South (+115) and they’ve also got the highest ticket with 44.9%. But wait, there’s more!

In the NFC South, bettors have backed N.O. so heavily that they also have the highest handle at 58.7% and are the team with the biggest liability for BetMGM.

Considering there’s upheaval all around the NFC South with the Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers, it makes sense that the Saints have emerged as a betting favorite in the conference. And bettors aren’t the only folks who believe in the Boot.

On a recent episode of Speak, co-host Joy Taylor said about Derek Carr, “I’ve been on him for a little while…and obviously he seems to be the best quarterback in the division. He looked like a franchise quarterback, that’s what a veteran quarterback should look like in the preseason.”

And bettors might be partially basing their assessment of the Saints on the team’s preseason performance. New Orleans went 2-1 straight up in exhibition games, including a 26-24 victory over the Chiefs. Who dat, indeed.

But despite all this hype, some analysts and experts aren’t sold. One such naysayer is FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sammy Panayotovich, who’s wagering the Under on the Saints 9.5 game season win total.

“The Saints continue to be one of the most overrated teams in the league,” he noted, “and this time it’s because they brought in the forever average Derek Carr to play quarterback. Yawn.

“Sure, the NFC South is weak, but New Orleans hits the road in two of its first three games without the suspended Alvin Kamara. Let’s also not ignore that this offense has fallen off a cliff since Sean Payton left, and it certainly doesn’t help that receiver Michael Thomas can’t stay healthy.”

Why Geno Smith, Derek Carr, Jared Goff will lead their teams to division titles

Colin Cowherd shares the QBs that he believes will lead their teams to a division title.

Here’s a snapshot of Saints tickets at BetMGM*

NFC South

Favorite: Saints +115

Highest Ticket%: Saints 44.9%

Highest Handle%: Saints 58.7%

Biggest liability: Saints

*as of 8/31/2023

So are you throwing money at Derek Carr and the Saints this NFL season? Stay locked into FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

