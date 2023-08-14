2023 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

While the NFL regular season starts on Sept. 7, there’s a whole month of preseason games to watch. The NFL preseason is an annual period where NFL teams play each other in exhibition games prior to the regular season. NFL players have the opportunity to tune up for the regular season and many younger players earn roster spots.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NFL preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug 3:

Browns 21, Jets 16 – 8:00 p.m. (NBC)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Texans 20, Patriots 9 – 7 p.m. (NFL Network)Seahawks 24, Vikings 13 – 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Friday, Aug. 11:

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Saints 26, Chiefs 24 – 1 p.m. (NFL Network)Raiders 34, 49ers 7 – 4 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Friday, Aug. 18:

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants – 7 p.m. (NFL Network)Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Sunday, Aug. 20:

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers – 7:05 p.m. (NFL Network)

Monday, Aug. 21:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders – 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons – 7:30 p.m. (NFL Network)Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 8 p.m. (Prime)

Friday, Aug. 25:

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints – 7:05 p.m. (FOX)

When does the 2023 NFL Preseason start?

The 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The New York Jets face off against the Cleveland Browns on NBC.

Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team’s local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear across FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.

Many games will also be available on NFL Network.

How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?

FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.

How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.

What are the NFL Preseason standings?

Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.

