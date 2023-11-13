Home » 2023 NFL Week 10 Preview: New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 NFL Week 10 Preview: New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

2023 NFL Week 10 Preview: New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

The Week 10 matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys is set to take place this Sunday, November 12 at 3:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses, with the Giants coming off a 30-6 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cowboys suffering a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants, currently in last place in the Eastern Zone of the National Conference, will be seeking redemption and a much-needed victory. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, who occupy the second position in the Eastern Conference, are aiming to return to winning form.

Fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports as the Giants and Cowboys go head-to-head in what is sure to be an intense and compelling matchup. Don’t miss the excitement of this highly anticipated game in the 2023 NFL season.

