2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game

The Miami Dolphins play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a marquee matchup of 5-1 teams with elite quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring, averaging 36.2 points per game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game.

Why are these two teams successful on offense? They run the ball.

Miami and Philly are No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing yards, with Miami averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game and Philadelphia averaging 164.0.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Raiders @ Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bears +121 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders

LV

-2.5

-141

o37.5

Chicago Bears

CHI

+2.5

+119

u37.5

Falcons @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Falcons +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons

ATL

+2.5

+127

o37

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

-2.5

-151

u37

Lions @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Lions +137 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions

THE

+3.0

+135

o43

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

-3.0

-160

u43

Browns @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -3.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Browns -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Colts +151 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns

CLE

-3.5

-180

u41

Indianapolis Colts

IND

+3.5

+151

u41

Bills @ Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -392 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.55 total); Patriots +306 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Buffalo Bills

BUF

-7.5

-392

o40

New England Patriots

NO

+7.5

+306

u40

Commanders @ Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -3 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -160 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Commanders

WAS

-3.0

-160

o37.5

New York Giants

NYG

+3.0

+135

u37.5

Steelers @ Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -3 (Rams favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -172 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.81 total); Steelers +144 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

+3.0

+145

o44

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

-3.0

-173

u44

Cardinals @ Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -8 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -388 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.58 total); Cardinals +307 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

+8.0

+312

o44.5

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

-8.0

-396

u44.5

Packers @ Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Packers -1 (Packers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Packers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Broncos +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers

GB

-1.0

-120

o45

Denver Broncos

THE

+1.0

+100

u45

Chargers @ Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -247 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.05 total); Chargers +199 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

+5.5

+201

o47.5

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

-5.5

-249

u47.5

Dolphins @ Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Dolphins +127 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins

MIA

+3.0

+128

o51.5

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

-3.0

-151

u51.5

MONDAY’S GAME

49ers @ Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -297 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.37 total); Vikings +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers

SF

-6.5

-297

o44

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

+6.5

+235

u44

COMPLETED GAME

Jaguars 31, Saints 24

Point spread: Jaguars (+2.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Jaguars win as +120 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22 total); Saints were -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: Over 41.5 points scored by both teams combined (55)

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

+2.5

+119

o41.5

New Orleans Saints

NO

-2.5

-143

u41.5

