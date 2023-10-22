2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads, results for every game

The Miami Dolphins play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a marquee matchup of 5-1 teams with elite quarterbacks and high-powered offenses.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring, averaging 36.2 points per game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are fifth in scoring at 28.2 points per game.
Why are these two teams successful on offense? They run the ball.
Miami and Philly are No. 1 and No. 2 in rushing yards, with Miami averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game and Philadelphia averaging 164.0.
Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
BYES: Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Raiders @ Bears (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Raiders -2.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bears +121 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
-2.5
-141
o37.5
Chicago Bears
CHI
+2.5
+119
u37.5
Falcons @ Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Falcons +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37 points scored by both teams combined
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
+2.5
+127
o37
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
-2.5
-151
u37
Lions @ Ravens (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Lions +137 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
Detroit Lions
THE
+3.0
+135
o43
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
-3.0
-160
u43
Browns @ Colts (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Browns -3.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Browns -180 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Colts +151 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Cleveland Browns
CLE
-3.5
-180
u41
Indianapolis Colts
IND
+3.5
+151
u41
Bills @ Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bills -7.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bills -392 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.55 total); Patriots +306 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-7.5
-392
o40
New England Patriots
NO
+7.5
+306
u40
Commanders @ Giants (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Commanders -3 (Commanders favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -160 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.25 total); Giants +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
Washington Commanders
WAS
-3.0
-160
o37.5
New York Giants
NYG
+3.0
+135
u37.5
Steelers @ Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Rams -3 (Rams favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -172 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.81 total); Steelers +144 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
+3.0
+145
o44
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
-3.0
-173
u44
Cardinals @ Seahawks (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Seahawks -8 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -388 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.58 total); Cardinals +307 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
+8.0
+312
o44.5
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
-8.0
-396
u44.5
Packers @ Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Packers -1 (Packers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Packers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Broncos +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Green Bay Packers
GB
-1.0
-120
o45
Denver Broncos
THE
+1.0
+100
u45
Chargers @ Chiefs (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -247 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.05 total); Chargers +199 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
+5.5
+201
o47.5
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-5.5
-249
u47.5
Dolphins @ Eagles (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Eagles -3 (Eagles favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Dolphins +127 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Miami Dolphins
MIA
+3.0
+128
o51.5
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
-3.0
-151
u51.5
MONDAY’S GAME
49ers @ Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Point spread: 49ers -6.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -297 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.37 total); Vikings +235 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-6.5
-297
o44
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
+6.5
+235
u44
COMPLETED GAME
Jaguars 31, Saints 24
Point spread: Jaguars (+2.5) cover by winning outright
Moneyline: Jaguars win as +120 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22 total); Saints were -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: Over 41.5 points scored by both teams combined (55)
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
+2.5
+119
o41.5
New Orleans Saints
NO
-2.5
-143
u41.5
