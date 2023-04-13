2023 Nine Dragon Lake (Ningbo) Half Marathon will start on April 22

Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Li Ying Wang Qiong

“Love to run in Nine Dragons Lake, one step for one love”, on the afternoon of April 12th, a press conference was held for the 2023 Nine Dragons Lake (Ningbo) Half Marathon.

It was revealed at the press conference that the 2023 Nine Dragon Lake (Ningbo) Half Marathon will start in Zhenhai on April 22. 3500 people. After three years of absence, “Nine Horses” returns.

This event is certified by the Chinese Athletics Association, sponsored by the People’s Government of Zhenhai District, Ningbo City, and the Ningbo Sports Bureau, Zhenhai District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Zhenhai District Sports Federation, Zhenhai District Investment Center, Jiulonghu Town (Jiulonghu Tourism Resort District Management Committee), Zhenhai District Red Cross, etc., and operated by Jiangsu Sports Competition Co., Ltd.



The starting point of this competition is set at Civic Square. Contestants start from Civic Square, pass through Minhe Road, Xidahe South Road, Zhenhai Avenue, and Jiulong Avenue, turn back at the Jiulong Lake Maintenance Station on the road section of Zhenhai District, and enter along Xiangshan Road. The most beautiful track” Jiulong Lake Scenic Area, arrived at the half-way destination Jiulong Lake Tourist Service Center. Short-distance runners start from Civic Square and pass through Minhe Road, Xidahe South Road, Zhenhai Avenue, and Jiulong Avenue to the finish line. Happy Runners start from Civic Square, pass through Minhe Road, Xidahe South Road, and Zhenhai Avenue to the finish line.



At the press conference, Dai Tao, a member of the party group of the Zhenhai District Government and deputy director of the Petrochemical Development Zone, and Feng Xuchun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Zhenhai District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, jointly unveiled the half-course and short-course medals for this event. The design concept of the finish medal of this year’s competition continues to use the rudder plate element of the 2019 medal, and the front is matched with wavy lines. , embodies the culture of Ningbo business gangs and the fighting spirit of Zhenhai in the process of building a scientifically innovative Zhenhai. The elements of the traditional compass have been added to echo the front rudder plate. The race slogan of “Running in Kowloon Lake with love, one step at a time” is highlighted on the top, while the bottom is in line with the purpose of running the race with health, kindness and environmental protection. The spirit of this year’s Dragon Lake Marathon and the business culture of Ningbo Zhenhai complement each other.

“Love” is one of the three major themes of the Jiulonghu (Ningbo) Half Marathon, and it is also a characteristic business card of the “Nine Horses” event. In 2015, the organizing committee of the event established the “Love Running Fund”, which is specially used to subsidize students from families with financial difficulties to complete their studies from elementary school to high school. By the end of 2022, the “Love Running Fund” has accumulatively earned 2.1751 million yuan, and accumulatively subsidized 691 poor students of various types, with a subsidy amount of 1.4252 million yuan. After the resumption of the “Nine Horses” race this year, the organizing committee decided to provide assistance to 142 impoverished high school students in Zhenhai District (including some impoverished students from the western region studying in Zhenhai) and 250 impoverished students in Jinyang County, Sichuan Province, with a total subsidy of 60.5 ten thousand yuan. “Love to run in Jiulong Lake, one step for one love” through the Jiuma “Love to Run Fund” let every runner contribute a little bit of starlight into a torch, helping more difficult students realize their dreams.