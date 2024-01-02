2023 Ningbo Marathon starts: Humanities and vitality intertwined “relay” to welcome the new year – Sports – China Engineering Network

2023 Ningbo Marathon: A Celebration of Culture and Vitality

The 2023 Ningbo Marathon kicked off on December 31, with thousands of contestants taking part in the race to welcome the new year. Starting from the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, the runners embarked on a race route that showcased the rich cultural heritage and modern vitality of the city.

The sixth event since its founding, the Ningbo Marathon is divided into three sub-categories: marathon, half marathon, and mini run, with a total of 15,000 participants. Olympic champion Wang Shun, serving as the Ningbo Marathon ambassador, injected youthful vitality into the event. Guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, sponsored by the Ningbo Municipal People’s Government, and undertaken by the Ningbo Municipal Sports Bureau and the Jiangbei District People’s Government, the marathon has become a symbol of unity and community spirit.

The race route took the runners through iconic landmarks in Ningbo, such as the Binjiang Sports Park, Cicheng New Town Central Lake, and the Guanshan River, creating a race full of sports atmosphere, natural customs, and cultural heritage. The event aimed to provide runners with a comfortable and pleasant running environment, with the organizing committee deploying medical and first aid teams along the track to ensure the safety of all participants.

As the “behind-the-scenes heroes,” event staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to provide thoughtful and enthusiastic support to the runners. Trained according to the standards for serving the Hangzhou Asian Games, the volunteers played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the event.

The Ningbo Marathon not only celebrated the achievements of the past year but also looked ahead to the possibilities of the new year. With performances such as cheerleading, instrumental music, singing, and dancing organized along the route, the runners were able to enjoy the pleasure brought by music and art while participating in the marathon.

The 2023 Ningbo Marathon was a celebration of the city’s cultural heritage and the spirit of vitality, bringing together people from all walks of life to usher in the new year with a display of strength, determination, and unity.

