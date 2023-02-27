Home Sports 2023 Production Alliance Group 300 at Fontana Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
2023 Production Alliance Group 300 at Fontana Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana was suspended on Saturday and postponed to Sunday. Cole Custer finished first in the first and second stage, but placed 27th on the final lap. John H. Nemechek of Joe Gibbs Racing won the final lap followed by Sam Mayer in second and Justin Allgaier in third. Nemechek earned his third career Xfinity Series victory and won the final race at Auto Club Speedway.

