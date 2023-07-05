2023 Qiantang River Crossing: Increased Quota and Changes to Registration Process

Hangzhou Set to Host 2023 Qiantang River Crossing Event

Hangzhou, China – Hangzhou residents can look forward to participating in their favorite mass activity this summer, as the 2023 Qiantang River Crossing event is set to take place on July 29. The event, known for its thrilling and challenging nature, will see thousands of participants crossing the Qiantang River in a test of skill and endurance.

In a bid to create a national fitness brand event and showcase the city’s image, Hangzhou Sports Bureau has organized this year’s Qiantang River Crossing. The event will be held in Binjiang District, between the Wharf of the Water Transport Branch of the Public Security Bureau and the “City Balcony” of Qianjiang New City in Shangcheng District.

One of the major changes this year is the increased quota of participants. A total of 3,000 individuals will have the chance to take part in the crossing, including 2,600 people in the mass crossing group and the elite challenge group. Participants will be selected through a lottery system, marking a departure from the previous “grab the number” registration method.

In recent years, spots for the Qiantang River Crossing filled up within minutes of registration opening. This year, in response to the overwhelming demand and to ensure equal opportunity for all swimming enthusiasts, the lottery system will determine the test qualifications. Those selected through the lottery will receive a text message notification and must pass a swimming skill test to receive a competition certificate.

Registration for the event can be done through the “Zheli Office App-Asian Games Venues Online” from July 6 to July 9. The lottery will take place on July 10, and successful applicants will be notified via text message. The swimming skill test will be conducted from July 11 to July 13 at designated venues. Any remaining spots will be drawn for a second time on July 15.

To accommodate the growing interest in the event, four new venues in Xiaoshan District, Qiantang District, and Lin’an District have been added as test venues. This expansion reflects the city’s excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Asian Games.

The Qiantang River Crossing event not only showcases the spirit and athleticism of Hangzhou but also serves as a powerful tool in promoting the Hangzhou Asian Games. With its focus on “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor,” the event perfectly embodies the goals of the upcoming games.

Are you ready to take on the challenge of crossing the Qiantang River this year? Don’t miss out on this thrilling opportunity to join fellow swimming enthusiasts in Hangzhou’s most beloved summer tradition.

