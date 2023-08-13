2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival Promotes Youth Cycling in the Twin-City Economic Circle

Sichuan-Chongqing Youth Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival Kicks Off

(Photo credit: Event Organizer)

August 13, 2023

Chengdu, China – The Sichuan Provincial Sports Bureau and the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau have partnered to organize the “Running Boys” 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth (Children) Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival. The event, held at the Chengdu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo Park on August 12, saw the participation of over 20 youth (children) bicycle teams from Sichuan and Chongqing.

The carnival is divided into two groups: individual time trial and mixed team time trial. In the individual time trial, athletes start at one-minute intervals, and their net time is used to determine the rankings. This segment assesses the strength, endurance, and skills of each individual athlete. Meanwhile, the mixed team time trial involves four athletes from each team, and the result is determined by the time of the third athlete to reach the finish line. This segment tests the overall strength of the team.

Participants in the event are aged between 7 and 17 years old and represent various units in Sichuan and Chongqing. A team member from the Children’s Amateur Sports School in Wenjiang District, Chengdu expressed enthusiasm for the competition, saying, “I started riding a bicycle at the age of 5, and I am 12 years old this year. I love cycling very much. When I heard about this activity, I immediately signed up with the coach.” These young athletes have been utilizing their weekends and vacations to participate in cycling activities, sharpening their minds and enhancing their physique.

The Sichuan and Chongqing sports departments have been actively promoting the strategy of building a twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. As part of this effort, they plan to organize more than 10 Sichuan-Chongqing youth competitions by 2023. Some of the upcoming events include the “Running Youth” 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Children’s Competition Fun Slide Carnival Activities, the 2023 Chengdu-Chongqing Smart Football Cross-City Tournament, and the 2023 Chengdu-Chongqing City Elite Badminton Invitational Tournament.

The Sichuan-Chongqing Youth Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival has proven to be an exciting platform for young cycling enthusiasts to showcase their skills and foster a spirit of healthy competition. With the continued support of the sports departments, these young athletes are set to thrive and make the Chengdu-Chongqing region a hub for youth sports in the coming years.

