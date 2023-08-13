2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival: Promoting Sports and Twin-City Cooperation

“Sichuan and Chongqing Host ‘Running Boys’ Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival”

On August 12th, the Chengdu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo Park witnessed the gathering of more than 20 youth (children) bicycle teams from Sichuan and Chongqing for the “Running Boys” 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth (Children) Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival. This exciting event was jointly sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial Sports Bureau and the Chongqing Municipal Sports Bureau.

The carnival, which will take place throughout the month of August, is divided into two categories: individual time trial and mixed team time trial. In the individual time trial, athletes compete against the clock, with each participant starting at a one-minute interval. The rankings are determined by the net time it takes them to reach the finish line, testing their strength, endurance, and skills. In the mixed team time trial, each team consists of four athletes, and the team’s result is determined by the time it takes for their third athlete to cross the finish line, showcasing the overall strength of the team.

Participants of this event are aged between 7 and 17 years old, representing various units in Sichuan and Chongqing. A member of the Children’s Amateur Sports School in Wenjiang District, Chengdu, expressed their love for cycling, stating, “I started riding a bicycle at the age of 5, and I am 12 years old this year. I love cycling very much. When I heard about this activity, I immediately signed up with the coach.” These dedicated teenagers utilize their weekends and school vacations to participate in cycling activities, honing their mental skills and strengthening their physique.

This event is part of a broader effort by the sports departments of Sichuan and Chongqing to promote the development of a twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region. In the coming years, more than 10 Sichuan-Chongqing youth competitions are planned, including the “Running Youth” 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Children’s Competition Fun slide carnival activities, the 2023 Chengdu-Chongqing Smart Football Cross-City Tournament, and the 2023 Chengdu-Chongqing City Elite Badminton Invitational Tournament.

The participating youth (children) teams are looking forward to showcasing their skills and enjoying a thrilling and memorable experience at the “Running Boys” 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth (Children) Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival.

