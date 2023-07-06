2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Meet the Hitters and First Round Pairings

2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Set to Take Place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle

The stage is set for the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, as eight talented hitters gear up to showcase their power at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The highly-anticipated event will take place on Monday at 8 pm ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The first-round pairings for the Home Run Derby were confirmed on Wednesday night, creating excitement among baseball fans. The matchups are as follows: (1) Louis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman, (2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodriguez, (3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and (4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena.

The order of the Home Run Derby seeds was determined based on each player’s home run total in the season through July 4. In the case of a tie, the tiebreaker was the most home runs since June 15, giving Louis Robert Jr. the number one seed ahead of Pete Alonso.

Ahead of the Home Run Derby, excitement is building as fans anticipate impressive displays of power from these talented contenders. Some notable achievements leading up to the event include the longest home run of 2023, which was a 432-foot shot on April 22 by Louis Robert Jr. against Oakland, and the hardest home run of 2023, which was a 112.1 mph blast on June 20 by Louis Robert Jr. against the White Sox.

One of the standout participants in the Home Run Derby is Adolis García of the Texas Rangers. Garcia, who leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and the majors with 69 RBIs, will be looking to become the third Ranger in history to win the event after Ruben Sierra in 1989 and Juan Gonzalez in 1993. The powerful outfielder has been a driving force behind the Rangers’ potent offense this season.

Louis Robert Jr., making his Home Run Derby debut, aims to join Hall of Famer Frank Thomas as the only White Sox players to win the event. Known for his tremendous raw power, Robert has set a personal best for home runs this season, earning his first All-Star Game selection. His impressive skill set was demonstrated during the 2020 postseason with a massive 487-foot home run.

Adley Rutschman, in addition to making his Derby debut, will also make his All-Star debut. The catcher may not fit the mold of a traditional power hitter, but he possesses a strong 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame. With 54.5% of his home runs this season being potential homers in all 30 major league ballparks, Rutschman has a legitimate chance to become the first catcher to win the Home Run Derby.

Pete Alonso, a two-time Derby participant, will also be eyeing victory in Seattle. The “Polar Bear” won the competition in 2019 and 2021 and has an opportunity to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners. Alonso became the second rookie to win the Derby in 2019 and has already left an indelible mark on the event.

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays is another exciting participant in this year’s Home Run Derby. Arozarena has elevated his game in 2023, on track for a career-best 30 home runs. He aims to surpass his previous single-season record of 20 home runs, achieved in each of the past two years.

Mookie Betts, a seven-time All-Star, will make his Home Run Derby debut. Despite not being the favorite due to his height, Betts stands at 5-foot-1, he is on pace for his first 40-homer season this year. His impressive track record, which includes two World Series wins and multiple individual accolades, makes him a contender not to be underestimated.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to the Home Run Derby stage after his electrifying performance in his rookie season in 2019. Although he finished second that year, the young slugger set unprecedented records with 40 home runs in a single round and 91 home runs in the entire competition. Guerrero Jr., currently leading the American League in hard hits, aims to capture the crown alongside his father, who won the event in 2007, becoming the first father-son duo to achieve this feat.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, the host team, will be the first participant to officially step onto the field for this year’s Home Run Derby. Rodriguez made an impressive mark during last year’s competition, hitting a combined total of 81 home runs over three rounds. Although he came in second, fans got a taste of his extraordinary power and can expect more fireworks this year in his home stadium.

Baseball enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, anticipating a thrilling showcase of power, long home runs, and intense competition. The event promises to captivate millions of viewers as these talented hitters go head-to-head in pursuit of the coveted Home Run Derby title.

