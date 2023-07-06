2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby: Meet the Participants and First Round Pairings

Title: 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Participants Announced

By David Adler/MLB.com | July 5, 2023

Everything is set for the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, with the eight hitters confirmed and the first-round pairings announced. The event will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday at 8 pm ET and will be televised on ESPN.

The confirmed first-round matchups are as follows:

(1) Louis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodriguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

The order of the Home Run Derby seeds was determined by each player’s home run total in the season through July 4. In case of a tie, the tiebreaker was the most home runs since June 15, giving Louis Robert Jr. the number one seed.

Let’s take a closer look at the eight participants:

1. Adolis Garcia, Rangers (No. 4 seed)

Garcia leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs this season, making him a key player in Texas’ offense. This will be the third straight year the Rangers have a Derby entrant, with Garcia aiming to become the third Ranger to win the event.

2. Louis Robert Jr., White Sox (No. 1 seed)

Having set a personal record for home runs this season, Robert will make his Home Run Derby debut. His raw power and previous postseason performance have positioned him as a strong contender to join Frank Thomas as the only White Sox players to win the competition.

3. Adley Rutschman, Orioles (No. 8 seed)

Rutschman will not only make his Home Run Derby debut but also his All-Star debut. While he may not fit the traditional power hitter profile, Rutschman’s impressive home run numbers this season indicate he has a legitimate chance of becoming the first catcher to win the Derby.

4. Pete Alonso, Mets (No. 2 seed)

Alonso, also known as the “Polar Bear,” is a previous Home Run Derby champion, winning the event in 2019 and 2021. He will be aiming to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winners in Home Run Derby history.

5. Randy Arozarena, Rays (No. 5 seed)

Arozarena’s performance this season has exceeded expectations, with the Cuban player on track to surpass his previous single-season home run record. This will be his first appearance in the Derby, representing the Rays.

6. Mookie Betts, Dodgers (No. 3 seed)

Despite being a seven-time All-Star, this will be Betts’ debut in the Home Run Derby event. The Dodgers’ outfielder is having a remarkable season and is on pace for his first 40-home run season.

7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (No. 6 seed)

Having impressed fans with his performance in the 2019 Home Run Derby as a rookie, Guerrero Jr. aims to capture the title this time. He currently leads the American League in hard hits and will look to continue his success in the competition, following in his father’s footsteps.

8. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (No. 7 seed)

As the representative of the host team, Rodriguez electrified fans in last year’s competition, displaying his power with an impressive total of 81 home runs. Although he finished second, he showcased his potential and will be a player to watch in this year’s Derby.

The 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby promises to be an exciting event filled with power and competition. Baseball fans should mark their calendars to witness these talented hitters battle it out for the Home Run Derby crown.