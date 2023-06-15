2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored

By Vik Chokshi
The PGA Tour’s third golf major of the year is upon us!
The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. This will be the first major taking place at LACC. The track is a par-70 that will play 7,530 yards long with Bentgrass greens.
We’ve got you covered with everything from the odds to best bets, so let’s dive into the action.
Favorites
Scottie Schefflerthe current No. 1 player in the world, is the odds-on favorite to win this week, +650 at FOX Bet. Jon Rahmwho is ranked second in the world, is the second-favorite to win at +900.
Brooks Koepkawho won the PGA Championship in May, has +1000 odds to win the tournament, while four-time major champion Rory McIlroy sits at +1200.
The defending champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, sits at +3400 at FOX Bet.
One key note, Tiger Woods will miss the tournament as he’s still rehabbing from ankle surgery.
Now that we’ve teed off with the basics, let’s approach my betting portfolio for this tournament.
“The Gimme”
Scottie Scheffler Top-10 finish (-120)
I can write a whole column about Scheffler’s dominance, but I’ll spare you guys for now. His odds to win are just a little too short for me, but I want to have a piece of him in my portfolio, so I’m taking the safer road here.
It also helps that my FOX Sports colleagues had these nuggets in their U.S. Open articles regarding Mr. Consistent.
Sammy P (Bookmaker’s take on the U.S. Open):
“He has placed 12th or better in 16 straight PGA events, with two victories and 13 Top-10 finishes over that span.”
Chris “The Bear” Fallica (U.S. Open best bets):
“Add in seven Top 10s in his past nine majors, and you have to be willing to lose this bet.”
OUTRIGHTS TO BET
Jon Rahm +1000
Patrick Cantlay +1700
Jordan Spieth +3000
Bryson DeChambeau +5000
LONG SHOTS
If you follow me on Twitteryou know I love betting on golf long shots. There’s just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks. Case in point, last week, when we were sitting on a +2000 Tommy Fleetwood ticket.
That being said, here are a couple of guys I’m definitely throwing some pizza money on to win it all:
Justin Thomas +5000
Mito Pereira +8000
Joaquin Nieman +9000
Sahith Theegala +11000
U.S. Open Odds & Field*
Betting odds for the top golfers at FOX Bet.
Scottie Scheffler +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Jon Rahm +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Brooks Koepka +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Rory McIlroy +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Patrick Cantlay +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Viktor Hovland +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Xander Schauffele +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jordan Spieth +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)
Max Homa +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)
Cameron Smith +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Tyrrell Hatton +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)
Tony Finau +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)
Matt Fitzpatrick +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)
Collin Morikawa +3600 (bet $10 to win $370 total)
* odds as of 6/13/2023
Tournament Details
- 2023 U.S. Open dates: June 15-18
- Course: Los Angeles Country Club
- TV: NBC, USA Network, Peacock
Five Past Winners at U.S. Open
- 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2021: Jon Rahm
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau
- 2019: Gary Woodland
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
