2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scheffler favored

The PGA Tour’s third golf major of the year is upon us!

The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. This will be the first major taking place at LACC. The track is a par-70 that will play 7,530 yards long with Bentgrass greens.

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler the current No. 1 player in the world, is the odds-on favorite to win this week, +650 at FOX Bet. Jon Rahm who is ranked second in the world, is the second-favorite to win at +900.

Brooks Koepka who won the PGA Championship in May, has +1000 odds to win the tournament, while four-time major champion Rory McIlroy sits at +1200.

The defending champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, sits at +3400 at FOX Bet.

One key note, Tiger Woods will miss the tournament as he’s still rehabbing from ankle surgery.

Now that we’ve teed off with the basics, let’s approach my betting portfolio for this tournament.

“The Gimme”

Scottie Scheffler Top-10 finish (-120)

I can write a whole column about Scheffler’s dominance, but I’ll spare you guys for now. His odds to win are just a little too short for me, but I want to have a piece of him in my portfolio, so I’m taking the safer road here.

It also helps that my FOX Sports colleagues had these nuggets in their U.S. Open articles regarding Mr. Consistent.

Sammy P (Bookmaker’s take on the U.S. Open):

“He has placed 12th or better in 16 straight PGA events, with two victories and 13 Top-10 finishes over that span.”

Chris “The Bear” Fallica (U.S. Open best bets):

“Add in seven Top 10s in his past nine majors, and you have to be willing to lose this bet.”

OUTRIGHTS TO BET

Jon Rahm +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1700

Jordan Spieth +3000

Bryson DeChambeau +5000

LONG SHOTS

If you follow me on Twitter you know I love betting on golf long shots. There’s just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks. Case in point, last week, when we were sitting on a +2000 Tommy Fleetwood ticket.

That being said, here are a couple of guys I’m definitely throwing some pizza money on to win it all:

Justin Thomas +5000

Mito Pereira +8000

Joaquin Nieman +9000

Sahith Theegala +11000

U.S. Open Odds & Field*

Betting odds for the top golfers at FOX Bet.

Scottie Scheffler +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Jon Rahm +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Brooks Koepka +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Rory McIlroy +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Patrick Cantlay +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Viktor Hovland +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Xander Schauffele +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Jordan Spieth +2400 ( bet $10 to win $250 total )

Max Homa +2900 ( bet $10 to win $300 total )

Cameron Smith +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Tyrrell Hatton +3200 ( bet $10 to win $330 total )

Tony Finau +3400 ( bet $10 to win $350 total )

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400 ( bet $10 to win $350 total )

Collin Morikawa +3600 ( bet $10 to win $370 total )

* odds as of 6/13/2023

Tournament Details

2023 U.S. Open dates: June 15-18

Course: Los Angeles Country Club

TV: NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Five Past Winners at U.S. Open

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka

