2023 USFL Division Championship odds: Betting lines, spreads, results

The USFL Division Championships opened with one of the most thrilling games of the season.

The Pittsburgh Maulers rallied for a 31-27 overtime win over the Michigan Panthers in the North Division Championship Game on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

So what can we expect from the South Division Championship Game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers on Sunday?

The USFL Championship Game is set for July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Here’s everything you need to know about the odds for the USFL Division Championship games — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and betting results at FOX Bet.

Michigan Panthers vs Pittsburgh Maulers highlights

Check out the highlights as the Pittsburgh Maulers defeated the Michigan Panthers 31-27 in an overtime thriller.

South Division Championship

New Orleans Breakers (7-3) at Birmingham Stallions (8-2), 7 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Point spread: Stallions -3 (Stallions favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Breakers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Breakers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAME

North Division Championship

Pittsburgh Maulers 31, Michigan Panthers 27 (OT)

Point spread: Maulers (-3) cover by winning by more than 3 points (4)

Moneyline: Maulers win as -154 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Panthers were +120 underdogs (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 36.5 points scored by both teams combined (58)

