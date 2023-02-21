The 2023 USFL College Draft is underway!

We have a new format this season, with the eight teams selecting a total of 80 eligible players across 10 rounds.

You can get live updates right here, over at theUSFL.com or follow along on the USFL’s social media channels on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Here are the selections, pick by pick.

*Note: New Jersey draft positions penalized for violating offseason roster management rules.

2023 USFL COLLEGE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND 1 (Overall)

1. (1) Michigan Panthers

Jarrett Horst, OT, Michigan State

Horst started 15 total games at left tackle for MSU after transferring from Arkansas State after the 2020 season. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.

2. (2) Pittsburgh Maulers

Lindsey Scott, Jr., QB, Incarnate Word

Scott started all seven games at quarterback in 2021 FCS spring season. He accounted for 2,241 yards of total offense and threw for 1,684 yards and 18 touchdowns that year.

3. (3) Houston Gamblers

Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State

Brice played at Clemson and Duke before spending his final two seasons at Appalachian State. He set the school single-season passing record in 2021 with 3,337 yards and helped the Mountaineers upset No. 6 Texas A&M early in the 2022 season.

4. (4) Memphis Showboats

Mason Brooks, OT, Mississippi

Brooks started 23 games at Western Kentucky before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022. Was a first-team All Conference-USA selection in 2021 and played in all 13 games for Ole Miss in 2022. According to PFF, had an overall blocking rating of 83.4 in 2020, which ranked No. 11 in FBS … Named to PFF’s All-CUSA first team in 2020.

5. (5) New Orleans Breakers

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Scott started all 11 games in 2022 for Cincinnati, setting career-highs in receptions (54), receiving yards (899) and touchdowns (nine). Ranked 19th in FBS in receiving touchdowns, and had over 100 yards receiving in four different games. Recorded 1,439 receiving yards in his Cincinnati career.

6. (6) Philadelphia Stars

Alfred Edwards III, OT, Utah State

First-team all-Mountain West in 2022 after starting 11 games at left tackle. Allowed just one sack on the season in 864 snaps.

7. (7) Birmingham Stallions

Kadeem Telfort, OT, UAB

Telfort started 11 games as a senior at UAB in 2022, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors. UAB rushed for 235.3 yards per game, which ranked eighth in FBS. He started in all 13 games in 2021, and was a Conference USA Honorable Mention.

ROUND 2 (Overall)

1. (8) Michigan Panthers

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

Morgan started 47 games for Minnesota in his college career and went 33-14, the most wins by a quarterback in Golden Gophers history. He set single-season school records for passing yards (3,253) and touchdown passes (30) in 2019 and set the single-season completion percentage school record (66.9%) in 2022. Morgan’s 9,454 career passing yards are the second-most in Minnesota history.

2. (9) Pittsburgh Maulers

Malik Hamm, DE, Lafayette

Hamm was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year twice in his Lafayette career and earned all-conference honors five times. He graduated as Lafayette’s career sacks leader with 32 career sacks, bookending his career with 8.5 sacks each in his first and final seasons on College Hill. Was also the Patriot League rookie of the year in 2018

3. (10) Houston Gamblers

Justin Ford, CB, Montana

In 2021, Ford led all of college football with nine interceptions in his first season at Montana after transferring from Louisville. He was a unanimous First Team All-American in the FCS and was named Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the year.

4. (11) Memphis Showboats

Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

Bolden played two seasons at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. In 2021, led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.9 per attempt, and tied for the FCS lead with two kickoff return TDs. He was a four-star cornerback coming out of high school.

5. (12) New Orleans Breakers

Noah Taylor, Edge, Virginia

Taylor played in all 12 of Virginia’s games in 2021, recording 69 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was named to the ACC academic honor roll in 2020-21.

6. (13) Philadelphia Stars

Anderson Hardy, OT, Appalachian State

Hardy made 29 career starts at App State, including 28 in a row to end his career. Was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022, and had the third-best overall blocking grade and fourth-best run-blocking grade among starting offensive tackles in the Sun Belt (according to PFF). Was also a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.

7. (14) Birmingham Stallions

Quinton Barrow, OT, Grand Valley State

Barrow played in every game in 2021 and 2022 for Division II Grand Valley State. He earned D-II Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) All-Region honors, was named All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team and was awarded GVSU Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021.

*8. (15) New Jersey Generals

Adrian Martinez, QB, Kansas State

Martinez played at Nebraska for four seasons before transferring to Kansas State in 2022. Became one of just three Power 5 quarterbacks over the last 15 seasons with 300 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns over a two-game span, joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016) and Auburn’s Cam Newton (2010).

Since the 2000 season, he is one of just four QBs in that span to total over 2,800 career rush yards and 9,500 career pass yards. The others are: Colin Kaepernick, Cody Fajardo, Malik Cunningham.

ROUND 3 (Overall)

1. (16) Michigan Panthers

Santrell Latham, LB, Southern Miss

Latham had 88 total tackles for Southern Mississippi in 2022, second on the team. He also recorded four sacks and two forced fumbles. Latham had 236 career tackles with the Golden Eagles.

2. (17) Pittsburgh Maulers

Tre’Quan Dorsey, OL, St. Francis

Dorsey started eight games at left tackle in the 2021 season. Won a NJCAA National Championship at Lackawanna College. In 2022, he anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a 9-3 record for Saint Francis, as well as a 7-0 record in conference.

3. (18) Houston Gamblers

Joseph Fisher, OG, Shepherd

Fisher recently participated in the NFLPA bowl and Senior Bowl showcases and has earned hype as a potential NFL draft pick after a successful collegiate career on the Rams’ offensive line.

4. (19) Memphis Showboats

Brevin Allen, DE, Campbell

Allen was a Second Team All Big South selection in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2021 he was named a Second Team All-American by the AFCA as well as a Third Team selection by the AP. He was also the 2021 Big South Defensive Player of the Year, leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss that season with 9.5 and 17.5.

5. (20) New Orleans Breakers

DJ Ivey, CB, Miami, Fla.

Ivey appeared in 11 games for Miami in 2022 with 38 total tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had 127 total tackles, 17 passes defensed and six interceptions while appearing in 58 total games over five seasons with the Hurricanes

6. (21) Philadelphia Stars

Isaac Moore, OT, Temple

Moore was a starter at Temple for five seasons, playing in a school-record 57 consecutive games. He was a fourth-team All-AAC selection by Phil Steele in 2022, and started all 12 games at left tackles in 2021.

7. (22) Birmingham Stallions

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Cunningham was a three-year starter for Louisville, passing for 7,889 career yards and 62 touchdowns in his career. His 38 career rushing touchdowns are second-most in Cardinals history behind Lamar Jackson. Cunningham is also the only Cardinals quarterback of all-time to have nine completions passes of at least 75 yards.

*8. (23) New Jersey Generals

J.J. Holloman, WR, Tennessee State

Holloman played at Georgia and Florida International before finishing his career at Tennessee State. In 2022, he finished with 33 receptions for 353 yards and one touchdown. His best season came in 2018 at Georgia, where he recorded 418 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

ROUND 4 (Overall)

1. (24) Michigan Panthers

DJ Scaife Jr., OL, Miami Fla.

Scaife Jr. played in 11 games for Miami in 2022, starting in nine of them. He played in 60 games, starting 51, over five seasons with the Hurricanes.

2. (25) Pittsburgh Maulers

Ferland Jordan, CB, SE Louisiana

Jordan led the Southland Conference in interceptions with 5 in the 2019 season, and became the 12th two-time All-American in program history in 2020. He started all 11 games in the 2018 season an started in six games in 2021 before having his season cut short due to injury. He also recorded five career pick-sixes as of 2021.

3. (26) Houston Gamblers

Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State

Matlock started 13 games for Boise State in 2022, recording a team-high seven quarterback hurries and leading all Broncos defensive linemen with 49 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team in both 2021 and 2022 and made the Bednarik and Outland award watch lists in 2022. He started all of Boise State’s games in 2021 and 2020 as well.

4. (27) Memphis Showboats

Benny Sapp III, DB, Northern Iowa

Sapp was a Third Team All-American in 2022, as well as a First Team Missouri Valley Conference selection. Played his first two collegiate seasons at Minnesota before transferring to UNI after the 2019 season. In 2022, he recorded 53 tackles, 4 INTs, 2 pass break-ups, and 1 FF.

5. (28) New Orleans Breakers

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Mitchell played a major role in Eastern Carolina’s offense in both 2021 and 2022, rushing for a combined 2,492 yards and 23 touchdowns over those two seasons. He had 1,452 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 along with 252 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, scoring in six of the Purple Pirates’ final seven games. He was named an honorable mention All-American by PFF in 2022 and made First Team All-American Athletic Conference in both 2021 and 2022.

6. (29) Philadelphia Stars

Truman Jones, DE, Harvard

Jones was a unanimous First Team All-Ivy League selection in 2022, and an FCS AP Third Team All-American selection. Was tied for first in the Ivy League in TFL with 13 in 2022, and also recorded seven games with at least four tackles.

7. (30) Birmingham Stallions

Derius Davis, WR, TCU

*8. (31) New Jersey Generals

Victor Jones, DE, Akron

Jones recorded 5.5 sacks for Akron in the 2022 season. Before Akron, he appeared in 37 games for Wyoming- including playing in all 13 games for the Cowboys in 2021. In three seasons at Wyoming, he recorded 72 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss.

ROUND 5 (Overall)

1. (32) Michigan Panthers

2. (33) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (34) Houston Gamblers

4. (35) Memphis Showboats

5. (36) New Orleans Breakers

6. (37) Philadelphia Stars

7. (38) Birmingham Stallions

*8. (39) New Jersey Generals

ROUND 6 (Overall)

1. (40) Michigan Panthers

2. (41) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (42) Houston Gamblers

4. (43) Memphis Showboats

5. (44) New Orleans Breakers

6. (45) New Jersey Generals

7. (46) Philadelphia Stars

8. (47) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 7 (Overall)

1. (48) Michigan Panthers

2. (49) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (50) Houston Gamblers

4. (51) Memphis Showboats

5. (52) New Orleans Breakers

6. (53) New Jersey Generals

7. (54) Philadelphia Stars

8. (55) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 8 (Overall)

1. (56) Michigan Panthers

2. (57) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (58) Houston Gamblers

4. (59) Memphis Showboats

5. (60) New Orleans Breakers

6. (61) New Jersey Generals

7. (62) Philadelphia Stars

8. (63) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 9 (Overall)

1. (64) Michigan Panthers

2. (65) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (66) Houston Gamblers

4. (67) Memphis Showboats

5. (68) New Orleans Breakers

6. (69) New Jersey Generals

7. (70) Philadelphia Stars

8. (71) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 10 (Overall)

1. (72) Michigan Panthers

2. (73) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (74) Houston Gamblers

4. (75) Memphis Showboats

5. (76) New Orleans Breakers

6. (77) New Jersey General

7. (78) Philadelphia Stars

8. (79) Birmingham Stallions

*9. (80) New Jersey Generals

More on the USFL: