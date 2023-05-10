2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Breakers new favorite

A new team has replaced the defending champion Birmingham Stallions as the favorite to win the USFL title this season.

The 4-0 New Orleans Breakers, the lone undefeated team, moved past the Stallions on the odds chart at FOX Bet heading into Week 5, The Breakers are +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) to win the championship.

The Breakers, who were +400 last week, handed the 3-1 Stallions their lone loss of the season 45-31 on April 29.

The Stallions, who were the weekly betting favorites to win the title since early in the 2022 season, saw their odds drop to +280 from +240.

Making a huge move up the odds list are the 2-2 Houston Gamblers, fresh off a 41-16 win over the Philadelphia Stars. The Gamblers are at +800 after being at +1600 a week earlier.

The Gamblers will play at the Stallions at 4 p.m. (ET) Saturday (broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App) in a key game on the Week 5 schedule.

The Breakers close out the Week 5 slate when they take on the 1-3 Memphis Showboats at 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama, on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The USFL Championship Game is set for July 1 in Canton, Ohio.

Here are every team’s latest title odds (via FOX Bet)

New Orleans Breakers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Birmingham Stallions: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

New Jersey Generals: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Michigan Panthers: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Houston Gamblers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Philadelphia Stars: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Pittsburgh Maulers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Memphis Showboats: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* Odds as of 5/10/2023

