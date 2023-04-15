2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads for every game

The USFL’s second season is just days away, and now, football fans and bettors alike are in luck, as odds for Week 1 are officially live at FOX Bet.
Do you like the defending champions to start out the season strong? Or is there another squad you have your eyes on to wager on?
Here’s everything you need to know about the USFL games for Week 1 – from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).
All times ET
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Philadelphia Stars (7-5 in 2022) at Memphis Showboats (4-6 as Tampa Bay Bandits), 4:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Stars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Showboats +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Philadelphia Stars
PHI
-2.5
-149
o38.5
Memphis Showboats
MEM
+2.5
+115
u38.5
New Jersey Generals (9-2) at Birmingham Stallions (11-1), 7:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App
Point spread: Stallions -5.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Generals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
New Jersey Generals
NJ
+5.5
+160
o39.5
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM
-5.5
-213
u39.5
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Michigan Panthers (2-8) vs. Houston Gamblers (3-7) at Memphis, noon, NBC
Point spread: Gamblers -1 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Gamblers -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Panthers -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Michigan Panthers
MICH
+1.0
-110
o38.5
Houston Gamblers
NEW
-1.0
-110
u38.5
Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9) vs. New Orleans Breakers (6-5) at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App
Point spread: Breakers -4.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Maulers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pittsburgh Maulers
PIT
+4.5
+140
o37.5
New Orleans Breakers
NO
-4.5
-182
u37.5
