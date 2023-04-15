Home » 2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads for every game
2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads for every game

2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads for every game

The USFL’s second season is just days away, and now, football fans and bettors alike are in luck, as odds for Week 1 are officially live at FOX Bet.

Do you like the defending champions to start out the season strong? Or is there another squad you have your eyes on to wager on?

Here’s everything you need to know about the USFL games for Week 1 – from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia Stars (7-5 in 2022) at Memphis Showboats (4-6 as Tampa Bay Bandits), 4:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)
Moneyline: Stars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Showboats +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Stars

PHI

Memphis Showboats

MEM

New Jersey Generals (9-2) at Birmingham Stallions (11-1), 7:30 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stallions -5.5 (Stallions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)
Moneyline: Stallions -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Generals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Jersey Generals

NJ

Birmingham Stallions

BHAM

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Michigan Panthers (2-8) vs. Houston Gamblers (3-7) at Memphis, noon, NBC

Point spread: Gamblers -1 (Gamblers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Gamblers -110 co-favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Panthers -110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers

MICH

Houston Gamblers

NEW

Pittsburgh Maulers (1-9) vs. New Orleans Breakers (6-5) at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Breakers -4.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Maulers cover)
Moneyline: Breakers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Maulers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Maulers

PIT

New Orleans Breakers

NO

Top stories from FOX Sports

