2023 USFL odds Week 4: Betting lines, spreads

There’s a new team setting the pace in the race for the league championship in the United States Football League’s second season.

Say hello to the New Orleans Breakers, who improved to 3-0 by upsetting the defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions in Week 3.

[RELATED: Breakers-Stallions highlights]

Birmingham won its first eight games last season en route to the USFL title.

The Week 3 win was sweet revenge for New Orleans, which lost three times last season to Birmingham.

Looming for the Breakers are the New Jersey Generals, who opened last season with a loss to the Stallions, then won nine games in a row.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming games from a gambling perspective. Here’s everything you need to know about the league’s odds for Week 4 — the point spreads, moneylines, total Over/Unders and results at FOX Bet.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions highlights sports/1600/900/play-65ccee9bb0000cb–NO_vs_BIRM_1682798671843.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65ccee9bb0000cb–NO_vs_BIRM_1682798671843.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1600/900/play-65ccee9bb0000cb–NO_vs_BIRM_1682798671843.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> Check out the highlights of the New Orleans Breakers’ victory against the Birmingham Stallions.

All times ET

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Houston Gamblers (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-2) at Detroit, 1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stars -2.5 (Stars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Gamblers cover)

Moneyline: Stars -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Gamblers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis Showboats (0-3) at Michigan Panthers (2-1), 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Panthers -6.5 (Panthers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Showboats cover)

Moneyline: Panthers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Showboats +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAYS GAMES

New Orleans Breakers (3-0) vs. New Jersey Generals (2-1) at Canton, Ohio, 3 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Point spread: Breakers -2.5 (Breakers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Generals cover)

Moneyline: Breakers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Generals +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Birmingham Stallions (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2), 6:30 p.m., FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Point spread: Stallions -7 (Stallions favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maulers cover)

Moneyline: Stallions -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Maulers +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you’re there.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!