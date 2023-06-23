2023 USFL playoff predictions, expert picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

“Bear Bets” are real wagers that Chris “The Bear” Fallica is actually making.

I’m back with my best bets for the USFL playoffs. It’s been a fun season for me, both entertainment-wise and on the gambling front.

And, if you’ve followed along, betting on the USFL has been profitable, as I finished the regular season 25-16-1 overall.

We get some excellent matchups this week, so let’s keep this going. Here’s to another winning weekend.

All times ET

Michigan Panthers (4-6) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) Canton, Ohio, 8 p.m., Saturday, NBC

Who says you need a high-powered offense to win? The two lowest-scoring teams in the league will meet on Saturday for a berth in the Championship Game.

No team allowed fewer points than Pittsburgh all season. And in two matchups vs. Michigan, the Maulers only allowed 14 points total.

However, in the final game of the regular season, the Panthers benched turnover machine Josh Love (5 INT in two games against Pittsburgh). So E.J. Perry protecting the ball will be the key to the Panthers’ upset chances.

If Perry is solid, the Michigan defense, led by Breeland Speaks and Frank Ginda, should keep the Maulers’ offense, which scored just 12 TD this season, in check.

I’ll grab the points in what should again be another low-scoring affair.

PICK: Panthers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

PICK: Under 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

USFL’s Best Mic’d Up Moments from Week 10

Check out the best Mic’d Up moments from Week 10 of the USFL.

New Orleans Breakers (7-3) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-2) Birmingham, Alabama, 7 p.m., Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

The Breakers were some red zone struggles away from sweeping the Stallions, managing just one TD in four red zone trips in their second meeting. But the offense moved the ball at will, racking up 853 yards on 6.3 YPP in those two games.

Betting against the defending champs, who are 19-3 over the last two years and enter this game on a five-game win streak with the All-USFL QB under center, isn’t for everyone. But the way New Orleans has found ways to move the ball on Birmingham, combined with the Breakers’ improved defense over the last few weeks, makes them an attractive underdog here.

The dogs are barking.

PICK: Breakers (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

