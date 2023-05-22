2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture

The USFL’s return to action in 2022 brought a thrilling playoff chase, with eight teams battling down the stretch until the Birmingham Stallions were ultimately crowned champions.
This season, the games have been better than ever, and even as we roll past the mid-point of the regular season, the postseason picture remains very murky — the teams in each division are separated by only one game.
But we’ve got you covered the rest of the way. Here is the updated USFL playoff picture for the 2023 season, including current standings, remaining schedule and playoff seedings if the season were to end today. Keep in mind that the top two teams from each division will earn spots in the semifinals, with the winners of those matchups meeting up in the championship game.
CURRENT STANDINGS
North Division
- Philadelphia Stars — 3-3
- New Jersey Generals — 2-4
- Pittsburgh Maulers — 2-4
- Michigan Panthers — 2-4
South Division
- New Orleans Breakers — 4-2
- Houston Gamblers — 4-2
- Birmingham Stallions — 4-2
- Memphis Showboats — 3-3
Clinched playoff berth: None
Eliminated from playoff contention: None
PLAYOFF MATCHUPS IF THE POSTSEASON STARTED TODAY
North 1 vs. South 2: Philadelphia vs. Houston (Houston gets in by virtue win vs. Birmingham)
South 1 vs. North 2: New Orleans vs. New Jersey (New Orleans is 1-seed due to wins over Houston and Birmingham. New Jersey gets in due to wins over Pittsburgh and Michigan)
PLAYOFF TIEBREAKERS
If, at the end of the 10-week regular-season, two or more teams in the same division finish with identical won-lost records, the following tiebreakers will be used to determine playoff berths:
- Head-to-head
- Best won-lost percentage in games played within the division
- Strength of victory (aggregate won-lost percentage of teams defeated)
- Best net points in all games
- Best net touchdowns in all games
- Coin toss
REMAINING SCHEDULE
All times Eastern
Week 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Canton), 9 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis (Memphis), 2:30 p.m. (USA)
Michigan at New Jersey (Canton), 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Week 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (USA)
Philadelphia at Birmingham (Birmingham), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. (FOX)
Michigan at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Week 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. (FOX)
New Orleans at Memphis (Memphis), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston (Memphis), 2 p.m. (NBC)
Philadelphia at New Jersey (Canton), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Week 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey (Canton), 1 pm (USA)
Birmingham at Memphis (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia at Michigan (Detroit), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Playoff semifinals
Saturday, June 24
Semifinal 1 (TBD), 8 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 25
Semifinal 2 (TBD), 7 p.m. (FOX)
Championship game
Saturday, July 1
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (Canton), 8 p.m. (NBC)
