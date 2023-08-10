2023 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot odds, Hinata Miyazawa favorite

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on FOX and the FOX Sports app in the knockout stage, and soccer futures bettors are looking for ways to get paid from all the scoring.

One popular prop bet during this event is predicting the winner of the Golden Boot, which is the award given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament.

With the United States Women’s National Team being eliminated, the race for the prestigious award has become more wide-open.

Let’s dive into the updated odds for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot:

ODDS TO WIN 2023 GOLDEN BOOT*

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Kadidiatou Diani, France: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Eugenie Le Sommer, France: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jennifer Hermoso, Spain: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jill Roord, Netherlands: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Alba Redondo, Spain: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Hayley Raso, Australia: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Riko Ueki, Japan: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Mina Tanaka, Japan: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Lauren James, England: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Alessia Russo, England: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Amanda Ilestedt, Sweden: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Rachel Daly, England: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Linda Caicedo, Colombia: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

* odds as of 8/10/2023

Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas, David Mosse talk about what has been going wrong with USWNT’s culture

Alexi Lalas asks former USWNT forward Carli Lloyd what has been going wrong the past couple of years and how the United States can change the culture.

RELATED: Women’s World Cup Golden Boot tracker

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa is the favorite to win the Golden Boot with +130 odds (bet $10 to win $23 total). She scored one goal in Japan’s 3-1 victory over Norway on Saturday. Miyazawa leads the tournament in goals with five.

France forward Kadidiatou Diani moved up the odds board after being at +2900 earlier in the tournament. Diani became the first France player to score a hat trick in the Women’s World Cup in a 6-3 win over Panama in group play.

But then, Diani’s dynamic performance in France’s victory over Morocco in the knockout stage shortened her odds to +300 as she is tied for second in goals with four.

FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris “The Bear” Fallica offered this under-the-radar player in mind to win the Golden Boot prior to the tournament.

“I have my eye on someone way down the list to have a big month — Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfö,” Fallica said.

“Rolfö scored the goal which gave Barcelona the Women’s Champions League title last month, was tied for the team lead in goals during qualifying and isn’t afraid to try from distance. She will obviously have to compete with teammate Stina Blackstenius for goals, but if Sweden is to make a deep run, Rolfö will be a big reason why.”

Rolfö’s odds are at +6500.

Who are you throwing a few bucks down on to win the Golden Boot? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all things Women’s World Cup related.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more in this topic Netherlands

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

