2023 Women’s World Cup Golden Glove odds: England’s Mary Earps new favorite

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup heading into the knockout stage, futures odds are on the move.

Usually, many fans will expect the goalscorers to grab the limelight. However, the tournament’s unsung heroes are the goalkeepers. And bettors can also get in on that action by wagering on Golden Glove futures.

The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeeper. With the competition Down Under being very tight, which athlete will walk away with the top honor?

When it comes to the betting odds, there’s a new favorite for the prestigious award as England goalkeeper Mary Earps moved past Alyssa Naeher of the United States in the latest odds for the Golden Glove.

Earps has allowed one goal in group play – on a penalty kick – and has made 14 saves.

Naeher has allowed one goal on two shots on goal in three matches.

Let’s take a look at the current odds for the top 10 goalkeepers to win the coveted award.

TOP 10 GOLDEN GLOVE ODDS*

Mary Earps, England: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Alyssa Naeher, USWNT: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Misa Rodríguez, Spain: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ayaka Yamashita, Japan: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Daphne van Domselaar, Netherlands: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, France: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Gaelle Thalmann, Switzerland: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Zecira Musovic, Sweden: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Lydia Williams, Australia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Catalina Perez, Colombia: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 8/3/2023

Goalkeeper Mary Earps leads England’s path to success vs. Denmark

The World Cup crew broke down England’s path to success that heavily relies on goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Earps is at +250 to win the award (bet $10 to win $35 total) after being at +400 heading into last weekend.

Earps plays for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League. She set a WSL record with 14 clean sheets this past season, leading Man U to a second-place finish (its best showing in the WSL) and qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time.

Naeher went from +300 to +400 to fall into second place on the odds list.

Naeher was a two-time All-American at Penn State in 2007-08. She was 50-19-5 with 24 shutouts for the Nittany Lions.

Two of the top 10 on the odds list – Ayaka Yamashita of Japan and Gaelle Thalmann of Switzerland – did not allow a goal in group play.

Which player are you wagering on to win this year’s Golden Glove? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the World Cup excitement unfolds!

