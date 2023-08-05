2023 Women’s World Cup odds: USA no longer favorite to win it all Down Under

There’s a solo betting favorite atop the odds list to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and it’s not the United States Women’s National Team.

As we head into the knockout stage, England has emerged as the betting favorite to win the Women’s World Cup after going 3-0-0 to win Group D.

England started the week in a three-way tie with Spain and the USWNT at +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total) to win it all. But England won all three group matches while Spain lost once. The United States wrapped up Group E play with a draw against Portugal. All of this helped move the Lionesses to the top of the oddsboard at +250.

As the knockout stage looms, let’s dive into all the teams’ odds to win the Women’s World Cup.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 ODDS*

England: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spain: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

USA: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Japan: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

France: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Netherlands: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Sweden: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Colombia: +4400 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Denmark: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nigeria: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jamaica: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

South Africa: +16000 (bet $10 to win $1,610 total)

Morocco: +23000 (bet $10 to win $2,310 total)

*odds as of 8/5/2023

Can the USWNT beat Sweden in the World Cup knockout stages?

Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas and the FOX Soccer crew debate whether the USWNT will be able to beat Sweden.

RELATED: How does USWNT replace suspended Rose Lavelle?

England, ranked fourth in the FIFA world rankings entering the tournament, is seeking its first WWC title. The team’s best showing was placing third in 2015.

Brazil, which entered the week with the ninth-best odds at +2100, shockingly exited the tournament after a scoreless draw with Jamaica on Wednesday.

By sending Brazil home and advancing to the knockout stage for the first time, the Reggae Girlz saw their odds shorten from +43000 to +20000 and now to +12000.

Another surprising team not moving onto the knockout stage is Germany. The team entered the tournament with the fourth-best odds to win.

The USWNT, trying to become the first country to win three Women’s World Cups in a row, sits at +600, while Spain is at +680.

Per FOX Sports Research, when the USWNT took the title four years ago in France, it entered the tournament as co-favorites to win it all (+350). The most recent World Cup was also when Megan Rapinoe won the tiebreaker with teammate Alex Morgan to capture the Golden Boot (award for most goals scored) after both players scored six goals.

But they’ve struggled thus far this tournament and will go into the Sweden match as underdogs. Can the team pull it together and make history by winning three in a row?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to follow the latest news on the tournament.

And, don’t forget, you can watch all the amazing action unfold on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports app during the tournament.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

